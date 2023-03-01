AREA BRIEFS
Tribune
A 41-year-old Lewiston man was arrested on charges of trafficking meth and heroin, and injury to a child after allegedly having drugs in his vehicle with his 3-year-old daughter.
Michael Lansdowne was charged with the three felonies following a traffic stop by Lewiston police Monday evening in the 2200 block of Third Avenue North in Lewiston. His daughter was in the vehicle with him during the traffic stop, according to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department.
Lansdowne was the focus of a long-term investigation by Lewiston police and the FBI’s North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force and the Quad Cities Drug Task Force with assistance from the Idaho State Police, according to the police news release. Lewiston police narcotics detectives began an investigation into Lansdowne, who was suspected of bringing illegal substances into the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Lewiston detectives conducted surveillance on Lansdowne’s residence and spoke with confidential sources about alleged illegal drug activity. Detectives were granted a search warrant to place a GPS tracker on his vehicle in February, according to a news release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office.
Detectives allegedly saw his vehicle travel from Moses Lake, Wash., stay at a residence for one-and-a-half hours and then travel back to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. When the vehicle returned to Lewiston, a Lewiston police officer stopped the vehicle and began speaking with Lansdowne about illegal drug activity and he allegedly admitted to having methamphetamine at his residence, according to the release from the prosecutor’s office.
Lewiston police detectives applied for a search warrant for his vehicle, person and home in the 2900 block of Garfield Court in Lewiston. During the search detectives found about two pounds of methamphetamine and 12 grams of heroin in the trunk of the vehicle and a search of the home found 18 grams of heroin and two firearms. Lansdowne was taken into custody to the Nez Perce County Jail, according to the news releases.
Lansdowne appeared before Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam on Tuesday and was granted an $80,000 bond. His criminal history includes assault, delivery and possession of a controlled substance, all felonies, and misdemeanor domestic battery charges as well as probation violations, which the prosecution used to argue for the bond, according to the release from the prosecutor’s office.
“The Prosecutor’s Office also believes the inherent risk of drugs into our community is a risk to public safety and Mr. Lansdowne had his 3 year old child while allegedly trafficking a large amount of drugs,” the news release from the prosecutor’s office states.
Idaho State Department of Education releases school rankings
The State Department of Education released a ranking of Idaho schools to show areas of proficiency, growth and improvement.
The ranking system was created in 2018 when the federal government had states identify the lowest-performing schools so the state departments of education could assist those places with more funding and support. The list is supposed to be compiled every three years but was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Idaho Education News.
The highest-ranked school in the region is Prairie Elementary School in Cottonwood. The school was tied for 10th with eight other schools in the state with a score of 94. Troy Elementary was ranked in the 25th spot with a score of 91 and closely behind was Moscow’s A B McDonald Elementary in 26th with a 91 score.
Lewiston’s highest ranking school was McSorley Elementary at 104th with a score of 75. Orchards Elementary in Lewiston was in the top five with the biggest improvement, moving up 420 spots in the ranking and increasing its score 46 points to the 130th spot, with a total score of 71.
For elementary schools, the rankings are based on test results and growth in English and math, English learners’ growth in language proficiency and student engagement results. High school scores also include graduation rates, and college and career readiness.
None of the schools in the area were in the bottom 10, but Lapwai Middle/High School was the lowest ranked in the region at 605th with a score of 11.
Idaho Education News also found that most lower-ranked schools have more racial diversity and lower socioeconomic status. Four of the schools in the bottom of the rankings have a location on or near reservations or in rural areas, and two are alternative schools that help at-risk students.
The complete rankings can be found at idahoednews.org/news/school-rankings-22.
Cull showing 15% of deer positive for CWD
Preliminary results from a deer culling operation at Slate Creek in Idaho County show about 15% of the animals there are infected with chronic wasting disease, according to an Idaho Department of Fish and Game news release.
In the first two weeks of the project that is designed to reduce the spread of the fatal neurological disorder, about 250 animals have been killed. Each deer is tested and the carcasses are processed and saved. The meat from animals that test negative for CWD are made available to local food banks. Those that come back positive are disposed of in a CWD-approved landfill.
As of Tuesday, test results were available for 92 of the animals. Of those, 14 tested positive.
“Although it is tough to see CWD prevalence this high in the area, it validates the importance of this ongoing project to lower deer densities in Slate Creek and reduce the spread of the disease,” said J.J. Teare, supervisor of the department’s Clearwater Region at Lewiston. “We expect to have more sample results back from the lab within the next week or so.”
Two hunter-killed deer taken from Slake Creek tested positive for CWD in the fall of 2021. It was the first time the disease had been documented in Idaho. Further sampling indicates the disease remains contained to a small geographic footprint in and around Slate Creek. The operation is designed to keep the disease from spreading to other deer and elk herds in the state.
Nez Perce Tribe set to receive $1.5 million in HUD funds
The Nez Perce Tribe will receive more than $1.5 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to help pay for housing needs, according to a news release sent Tuesday by the federal program.
The money is being distributed by the Indian Housing Block Grant program. A total of $794 million is being distributed to 600 grantees, according to the HUD news release.
The Nez Perce Tribe based in Lapwai is set to receive $1,559,981 from the federal program. Four tribes in Idaho are set to receive $4.6 million in IHBA funds.
“HUD is committed to supporting our Tribal communities by providing resources that will help persons living in those neighborhoods thrive,” HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge said in the news release. “We know that these grants will not only be used to create affordable housing, but they will also provide much needed wrap-around services and solutions to complex issues.”
Application for foundation health care grants starts today
The period to apply for Fast-Track Grants offered by the Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation starts today, the foundation announced recently.
The grants will be worth between $2,500 and $10,000 apiece, and the foundation plans to distribute a total of almost $375,000, according to a news release.
The grants will be awarded to “organizations and efforts that promote the health, wellness, or disease prevention” of people who live in the foundation’s service area, which is Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties in Idaho; Asotin, Garfield and Whitman counties in Washington; and Wallowa County in Oregon.
The foundation was established in 2017 as part of the sale of St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston by Ascension Health, a nonprofit, to RCCH Healthcare Partners, a for-profit. As of December 2021, the hospital’s for-profit owner has been ScionHealth.
More information about the grants can be found at bit.ly/3Y6pWel.
Lewiston man charged with child molestation in Asotin County
ASOTIN — A 51-year-old Lewiston man is facing two charges of first-degree child molestation in Asotin County Superior Court.
Paul D. Rowland is accused of having sexual contact with two 10-year-old girls last August, according to court documents. He will be arraigned March 6.
Rowland told the Court he will be retaining a private attorney. Prosecutor Ben Nichols is handling the case on behalf of the state.