Tribune
Those planning to travel around the Northwest will need to account for winter weather, at least through this weekend.
Cloudy with occasional showers for the afternoon. High 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Rain and snow showers in the evening. Then becoming mostly cloudy late. Low 34F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%.
Updated: March 2, 2023 @ 1:16 am
Tribune
Those planning to travel around the Northwest will need to account for winter weather, at least through this weekend.
Heavy snow is expected to affect travel over mountain passes today through Friday, and light snow is forecast in the lowlands, according to a news release from the National Weather Service in Spokane.
Washington and Idaho mountain passes will have moderate snow today and Friday, with minor snow expected Saturday, according to the news release.
The Palouse will have snow and breezy conditions today and some snow and wind Friday. The Idaho panhandle will have minor snow today through Saturday. Areas like Lewiston and Pomeroy aren’t expected to receive snow.
Gusty winds are also in the forecast today on the Palouse and in the Blue Mountains. Winds from the west to southwest may reach 55 mph in the mountains, creating blowing snow and isolated tree damage. In the lowlands, sustained winds of 15-25 mph with 35-45 mph gusts are expected.
Meridian man charged with murder following wife’s death at McCall
A 55-year-old Meridian man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his wife in McCall on Feb. 18.
Mark Edward Dooley is facing those charges in Valley County, according to court records.
According to KTVB.com of Boise, Dooley was booked into the Ada County Jail on Monday on the first-degree murder charge, as well as charges of aggravated battery and two counts of aggravated assault. Dooley is accused of killing his wife, Lynne Ellen Dooley, on Feb. 18.
On that date, officers from the McCall Police Department and Valley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of domestic violence at a house along the 100 block of Eagle Shores Court, according to KTVB.com. While police were en route, they received notice that shots had been fired in the home.
At the time of the incident, police said a 55-year-old male was injured during the dispute, but he wasn’t named, according to The Star News of McCall.
The probable cause document associated with Dooley’s murder charge has been sealed at this time, according to court records.
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sign up today to receive the Rundown, a curated collection of the week's top sports stories assembled every Monday by Tribune sports editor Donn Walden.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.