Please check in with support groups to see if they are meeting in person or online. Masks may be required to attend. Support group organizers can call (208) 848-2262 or email mbaney@lmtribune.com to update a listing.
T.O.P.S., a weight loss support group, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Church of God, 910 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
T.O.P.S., a weight loss support group, 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Grace Lutheran Church, 3434 Sixth St., Lewiston, (208) 870-4649.
T.O.P.S. WA No. 798, a weight loss support group, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Asotin County Family Aquatic Center, 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston, (208) 305-5029.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous (FA) is a free 12-step recovery program for overeating, undereating, bulimia and food obsession. More information is available locally at (509) 263-5173 or (208) 816-0383, or at foodaddicts.org.
Celebrate Recovery, Fridays, 6 p.m. dinner; 7 p.m. music/lesson, 8 p.m. small group discussion, Real Life, Moscow campus 1428 S. Blaine St., (208) 882-2484. Groups are gender based.
Celebrate Recovery Lewis-Clark Valley, Fridays 6:15-8:30 p.m. The Christ-centered 12-step group meets at Orchards Community Church chapel building, 822B Bryden Ave., Lewiston. Each session begins with a community dinner, followed by worship, testimony and small group. Child care is provided. More information is available at (509) 596-6302.
Alcoholics Anonymous, Good Orderly Direction, open meeting, wheelchair accessible, masks required, 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Alano Club, 1435 Elm St., Clarkston.
S.O.B.E.R.-Alcoholics Anonymous, noon-1 p.m. Monday through Friday, 1020 Main St., Lewiston.
Alcoholics Anonymous, hotline for regional meetings, (888) 416-2016, or www.area92aa.org.
Early Risers AA, 6:15-7 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 1122 18th Ave., Lewiston.
Al-Anon Family Groups, for friends and family of problem drinkers, (888) 425-2666, or al-anon.alateen.org.
Al-Anon, noon Monday, Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Ave., Lewiston.
Al-Anon, noon Mondays, Presbyterian Church, second floor library, 1630 Stadium Way, Pullman.
Al-Anon, 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 1st Step for Life, Recovery Center, 155 Main St., Orofino, (208) 507-0544.
Al-Anon, 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Episcopal Church of the Nativity, 731 Eighth St., Lewiston.
Al-Anon, noon Wednesdays, Grangeville United Methodist Church, 404 W. Main St. More information is available by calling (208) 983-0310.
Al-Anon, 7 p.m. Wednesdays, First Church of the Nazarene, 1700 Eighth St., Lewiston.
Al-Anon, noon Thursdays, Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Ave., Lewiston.
Al-Anon, 7 p.m. Fridays, First Presbyterian Church, 1122 Diagonal St., Clarkston.
Al-Anon, 8 p.m. Fridays, Latah Recovery Center, 531 S. Main St., Moscow.
Al-Anon, 4 p.m. Saturdays, 3413 Bluebird Circle, Lewiston, (208) 791-4205.
Free the LCV Redemption, addiction recovery, 6-7:30 p.m. Sundays, Unity Church of the Clearwater Valley, 1622 15th Ave., Lewiston.
Stay Quit/Nicotine Intervention support group, 1:30-2:30 p.m. the last Wednesday of the month, Community Education Resource Center, 415 Sixth St., Lewiston, (208) 750-7360.
Smoking Cessation Support Group, 6-7 p.m. Thursdays, Syringa General Hospital Conference Room, Grangeville.
Sexaholics Anonymous, 12-step group, call for meeting information in Lewiston and the surrounding area, (208) 503-6446.
Alzheimer’s Association support group, 1:30-3 p.m. second Wednesday of the month, Community Action Partnership, Area Agency on Aging, 124 New Sixth St., Lewiston, (208) 666-2996.
Alzheimer’s Association support group, 3:30-5 p.m. third Wednesday of the month, One World Cafe conference room, 553 S. Main St., Moscow.
Alzheimer’s Association — Washington state chapter serving northern Idaho, 1 p.m. second Thursday of the month, Trinity Baptist Church, Fireside Room, 711 Fairview Drive, Moscow. For more information, contact Tammie Poe at (208) 874-2667.
Idaho Support and Care Association, providing care and support for the mentally handicapped and their families, 6:30 p.m. second Tuesday of the month, Sonic restaurant back room, 1306 21st St., Lewiston.
Brain Injury, Stroke and TBI Support Group, meets the second Friday on the month, conference room B, St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Lewiston. Group is looking for new members to share stories, ideas and resources. Occasional professional guest speakers. More information is available by calling (208) 790-8480.
Recovery International, a peer-led mental health training program, is picking up its meeting again. It will meet from 5-6:30 p.m. Mondays at the Lewiston City Library, second-floor conference room. For more information, contact David at (509) 780-7323.
Palouse Advocates on Mental Illness, 1 p.m. second Sunday, Pullman Regional Hospital, Conference Room A, 835 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman, (208) 835-3071 or (509) 758-0284.
National Alliance on Mental Illness, 7 p.m. second Wednesday, the Roxy, 714 Main St., Lewiston.
Grieving children’s support groups, 7 p.m. first and third Tuesday, old Lewiston High School, 1114 Ninth Ave., Lewiston. Participants are asked to call the Willow Center at (208) 791-7192.
Caregiver Support Group, 2-4 p.m. second and fourth Monday, Regency Senior Living, 1285 SW Center St., Pullman. More information is available by contacting Melissa at (509) 332-0365.
Caregivers Support Group, 3:30-5 p.m. second Wednesday of each month; 6-7:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month, Adult Day Health, 225 E. Palouse River Drive, Moscow, (208) 883-6483.
Colfax Caregiver Support Group, sponsored by the Council on Aging and Human Services, 3-4:30 p.m. fourth Thursday of the month, The Courtyard on Main Street in Colfax.
Women’s Support Group, for women in or recovering from an abusive relationship, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, YWCA, 300 Main St., Lewiston.
Valley Breast Cancer Support Group, 6:30-8:30 p.m. first Wednesday, St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, parish hall, Lewiston.
American Cancer Society Resource Center, more information is available by calling (208) 750-7396.
Parkinson’s Support Group, 1:30 p.m. second Monday of the month, St. Stan’s Parish Center, 633 Fifth Ave. For directions, call (208) 799-5219.
Colostomy, Ileostomy, Urostomy Support Group, 12:30 p.m. second Monday of each month, Canyons Church, 717 15th St., Clarkston. Resources, personal experience and problem solving will be offered. For more information, call Adrian at (509) 254-3404 or Cheryl at (208) 743-4088.
Grangeville Diabetic Support Group, 1:30 p.m. third Monday, Syringa General Hospital.
Palouse Ostomy Support Group, 5 p.m. first Wednesday of the month, by Zoom; call Karen (509) 332-6053 for information and link. For people with ostomies, family members, members of the health care community or people contemplating getting surgery.
Widows and widowers support group, Lenore Community Center, those interested can call Rebecca Ziegler at (425) 760-2654.