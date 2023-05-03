A U.S. magistrate judge on Tuesday heard arguments in a case brought by two transgender residents against the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, its director and a doctor, alleging discrimination by denying benefits to pay for genital reconstruction surgery.
The state agency, represented by Lincoln Wilson, made a motion for the case to be dismissed, arguing there was no discrimination.
In response to this lawsuit, Gov. Brad Little released a letter Monday saying he opposed the state paying for any transgender treatment — including hormone therapy, puberty blockers and sex reassignment surgery — for any child or adult. Little signed into law this year HB 71, which bans transgender health care for minors under 18.
The letter, which was submitted among court documents, directs the health department to “implement a policy consistent with state and federal law excluding the same from Medicaid coverage."
The plaintiffs, referred to as MH and TB, represented by Idaho Legal Aid Services attorney Howard Belodoff, filed a claim in Sept. 29, 2022.
On Tuesday, Belodoff told the judge that his clients were discriminated against based upon sex and on their transgender status.
Chief Magistrate Judge Raymond Patricco presided over the hearing and will make a decision.
Belodoff said that the department’s transgender policy at the time was unwritten, but the governor’s letter may change that.
“There’s no question that the only impact that this exclusion has is on transgender people,” Belodoff said.
According to the court filing, both MH and TB rely on Medicaid for health care coverage, and both had been receiving treatment for gender dysphoria, which the American Psychiatric Association defines as the "psychological distress that results from an incongruence between one’s biological sex assigned at birth and one’s general identity."
MH’s health care providers determined it was medically necessary to receive genital reconstruction surgery to treat her gender dysphoria and she applied for prior authorization for the surgery. She was denied, first because of a failure to complete at least 12 months of hormone therapy, which is among the guidelines to complete prior to surgery. After she appealed and showed she had undergone the hormone therapy for a year, she was denied again, court documents said.
The nurse reviewer said during a hearing that the surgery was not medically necessary under the health department and Idaho Medicaid’s policy and that it was considered cosmetic. After the appeal, the department, health Director Dave Jeppesen and Medical Director for the Division of Medicaid Dr. Magni Hamso “refused to provide a hearing to allow her to appeal the denial and the delay,” the court documents state.
TB’s health care providers also determined genital reconstruction surgery was medically necessary, and her request for prior authorization of the surgery was never accepted nor denied, the lawsuit alleges, “depriving TB of both the medically necessary treatment and notice and a meaningful opportunity to appeal the delay and denial.”
Wilson, on behalf of the department and employees, said that the issues surrounding the subject of transgender care are fraught and “changing every day.”
He said the plaintiffs didn’t have a case that they were discriminated against under the equal protection clause; the plaintiffs argued that the care they were denied is the same that's provided and covered for cisgender people to treat conditions other than gender dysphoria.
Wilson said that because the treatment is for different conditions, it wouldn't be classified as discrimination. He said providing a double mastectomy to a breast cancer patient would not be comparable to providing the same surgery to a transgender man.
“If the approvals are for other conditions, the plaintiffs here are not similarly situated with other individuals, because condition-specific treatments is at the heart of every system of insurance,” Wilson said.
Wilson also argued MH and TB don’t have a constitutional right to the treatment.
Belodoff said that this type of treatment wasn't unsettled in the law or in medical practice. He noted that major medical associations consider it medically necessary treatment for some patients.
He said Hamso, as a medical professional, should have known to act sooner on a decision for coverage.
"Both of these individuals contacted (Hamso) directly, after they were told to, and they explained their conditions. TB's parents told her it's a matter of life and death," Belodoff said. "And she stood by, did nothing, as far as we know, because they never heard back."
Patricco said he will take the arguments under advisement and make a decision on whether to dismiss the case or let it continue on in legal proceedings.
Guido covers Idaho politics for the Lewiston Tribune, Moscow-Pullman Daily News and Idaho Press of Nampa. She may be contacted at lguido@idahopress.com and can be found on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido.
