They say you know you’re in trouble when you realize that the thing you thought you controlled, controls you.
I kind of feel that way about my lawn. Now that spring is here I want to sit out in my yard and enjoy the sunshine, the birds, the emerging blossoms — the end of winter and the beginning of a new growing season.
Yet I look around at the shaggy grass growing in clumps around my yard. It’s popping out gradually but swiftly being outpaced by the pigweed, thistles and crabgrass. There goes my chance to relax. I must get up out of my lawn chair and begin laboring with rake and hoe in the ultimately futile attempt to maintain some order to this landscape.
In other words, my lawn controls me; I am not in charge.
I read an article last week about refusing to mow and letting your lawn revert into a meadow. You let all the wild things grow at will and the pictures with the article looked like something from Better Homes and Gardens.
I tried that meadow thing last year. I let things grow — especially dandelions for the benefit of my honey bees. Somehow my yard didn’t turn out like that Better Homes and Gardens picture. After a few weeks it looked more like an abandoned lot and I risked getting a notice from the city that if I didn’t keep my grass under a certain height, the city would come in and mow it for me and send me the bill. Apparently there’s some aversion to letting residential districts develop into jungles.
I know some people love their lawns and enjoy doing yard work. But when you think about the demands it makes on you just to keep things looking nice you have to wonder about the cost-benefit ratio.
People get competitive about their lawns — once one person revs up the lawnmower on a peaceful Saturday morning, pretty soon you start hearing motors roaring to life all over the neighborhood. You don’t want to cave into the peer pressure but you also don’t want to be the one person on your block sitting out on your front porch in a patch of weeds drinking a Budweiser while all your neighbors are going about their tidy, respectable lives.
So you heave yourselves out of your lawn chair and kiss the peaceful Saturday morning goodbye. The lawn god beckons and you must obey.
