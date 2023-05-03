City of Asotin Police Chief Monte Renzelman hands out toy soccer balls to the second graders from Asotin Elementary on Tuesday during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new playground at Asotin City Park.
Second graders from Asotin Elementary try out the brand new playground Tuesday at Asotin City Park after a ribbon cutting ceremony officially opened the playground to the public.
Austin Johnson/Lewiston Tribune
Austin Johnson/Lewiston Tribune
Asotin Elementary second graders enjoy a late morning outing Tuesday to play on new playground at Asotin City Park.
Austin Johnson/Lewiston Tribune
Second graders from Asotin Elementary play on the new playground at Asotin City Park on Tuesday after a ribbon cutting ceremony opened the park’s new edition to the public.
Austin Johnson/Lewiston Tribune
Asotin Elementary teacher Lisa Swearingen leads her second grade class to Asotin City Park on Tuesday to christen the park’s brand new playground.
Austin Johnson/Lewiston Tribune
Second graders from Asotin Elementary sit before Asotin Mayor Dwayne Paris, center, as he cuts the ribbon Tuesday for brand new playground at Asotin City Park.
ASOTIN — The kids who got the first look at the new playground equipment in Asotin City Park shrieked with excitement Tuesday as soon as the ribbon was cut.
“It’s the best playground I’ve seen in my life,” said Kambree Jones. “I will always remember this playground.”
Jones and the other 8-year-olds from the elementary school raced across the freshly mown grass to try out the new slides, swings and other features during a ceremony attended by city officials and community members.
The park’s upgrades were funded with federal American Plan Relief Act money, said Mayor Dwayne Paris. The overall cost came to about $100,000, with no match required by the city.
“This is all about the kids,” Paris said. “It turned out really well, and will last longer than I do. If you are not taking care of the future, you’re living in the past.”
City officials began planning for the park improvements two years ago. The old equipment was rusty, moldy and a safety hazard, Paris said.
Several other upgrades were part of the project. The mayor, Police Chief Monte Renzelman, Public Works Director Bob Portlock and employee Wes Rains worked long hours to rebuild the gazebo, a privacy fence near the restrooms and a handicap-accessible sidewalk. Avista will soon be installing lights to keep the park lit at night.
“We had an aggressive goal of having it all done by the fair, but we missed it by a couple of days,” Paris said. “It’s so nice to do something like this. Visitors, residents and the school use the park, and it’s a lot cleaner and safer now.”
As they ate their sack lunches, the second-graders were excited to see the changes and grateful they were invited to the ceremony.
“I love it,” said Deklyn Zipse.
“You can have more kids on it now,” said Braden Hartley. “I think it’s a big improvement.”
Weston Dillard said he has many happy memories at Asotin City Park, and the new equipment will make it even better to visit.
“I think it’s one of my favorite parks and playgrounds ever,” Dillard said. “It’s one of the places I’ve loved my whole life.”
As he watched the kids enjoying the spring day, Councilor Tim Ottmar praised the people who worked on the project.
“I really appreciate all of the hard work our city employees did to make this happen,” Ottmar said. “It took a team effort to complete this, and we hope all of the citizens and visitors enjoy the new playground.”
