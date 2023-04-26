ASOTIN — If you drive through Asotin this week, you’ll know it’s fair and rodeo time.
The red, white and blue banners are flying on Second Street in anticipation of Saturday’s big parade, and the carnival feature is setting up downtown after a three-year absence because of COVID-19 and scheduling conflicts.
The Asotin County Fairgrounds are buzzing with activity as volunteers prepare to host the first Washington state county fair of the year, which is always held on the last weekend of April. Rodeo events, exhibits, and a livestock sale are all on tap, along with vendors, entertainment and many other community traditions.
Fair Board President Peggy Hansford said some changes have been made this year, including moving the Cowboy Barbecue to Friday. The food will be served from 3 to 6 p.m. by the Love Shack Kitchen at the Bennett Building.
A mechanical bull will be on site to ride, and the entertainment includes Paul Isaak, a comedian juggler, Jerry Harris, a hypnotist, and Smile the Clown, who ties balloons.
“Probably one of the biggest things people will notice is the carnival is back,” Hansford said Tuesday. “We haven’t had the carnival here since 2019.”
The theme for the 81st annual fair and rodeo is “Barn to be Wild,” and the wild part begins Friday night with “Chaos in the Canyon,” which starts at 6 p.m. in the arena. Rough stock rodeo events include bronc riding, bareback riding, bulls and ranch broncs.
The crowd-pleasing parade will roll along Second Street at 10 a.m. Saturday following the traditional Cowboy Breakfast at the Bennett Building, which runs from 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
Leading the parade will be grand marshals Perry and Sandra Brott, of Anatone. The 2023 royalty queen is Kenzie Smith, the 16-year-old daughter of Ben and Emily Smith, of Juliaetta. She is a sophomore at Lewiston High School, and her grandmother, Sheryl (Hinkle) Smith, was a princess at the Asotin County Fair in 1965.
“We opened up the royalty applications to several other counties in the area, so more people could try out and be part of our fair and rodeo,” Hansford said.
Bentley Powe, the 5-year-old daughter of Brian and Riley Powe, of Clarkston, is the “Princess of the Day.” She is showing her bunny, Cowboy, at the fair.
“The weather is going to be great,” Hansford said. “The mechanical bull will be lots of fun, and we have a new juggler performing this year and pony rides.”
In addition, live music by Coltrain Reloaded will be performing at the beer garden in the upper level of the fairgrounds, Hansford said. The popular kids’ rodeo takes place on Sunday, beginning at 11:30 a.m.
“We hope people will come out to see all of the animals, exhibits and the rodeo,” Hansford said. “We have three full days of events for the whole family, and I want to say thanks to the community. We could not put this on without the help of our volunteers and sponsors.”
