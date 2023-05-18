ASOTIN — With two days left to file for elected positions, Asotin County has at least one contested race headed for the primary ballot.

Open positions include a port commissioner, currently held by Jay Backus, and Clarkston school board director roles, held by Rachel Rinard, Dennis Lenz and Todd Snarr. New candidate Rick Hanks has thrown his hat into the ring against Rinard.

