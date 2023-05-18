ASOTIN — With two days left to file for elected positions, Asotin County has at least one contested race headed for the primary ballot.
Open positions include a port commissioner, currently held by Jay Backus, and Clarkston school board director roles, held by Rachel Rinard, Dennis Lenz and Todd Snarr. New candidate Rick Hanks has thrown his hat into the ring against Rinard.
In Asotin, offices held by Mayor Dwayne Paris, councilors Dave Weakland, Lori Loseth and Craig Stein are open for reelection.
Clarkston’s mayor, Monika Lawrence, and Councilor Skate Pierce’s positions also will be on the ballot.
Asotin County Cemetery Shelley Williams’ position is up for election, along with Asotin County Fire Commissioner Larry Bunch.
Registered voters in each district can apply online or in person through Friday at the Asotin or Garfield county auditor’s offices.
In neighboring Pomeroy, Jack Peasley has filed for the mayor’s role, along with incumbent G. Paul Miller. Open offices include several council positions, a hospital board commissioner, a fire district commissioner, port commissioner and several school board seats.
Rachel Anderson is running for City Council, along with James R. Fuchs. John Hirch’s council position is also open for election.
School board candidate positions that appear on ballots in both counties include Ashley Koller, Allison McKeirnan, Rinard, Hanks, Snarr and Lenz.
Information about filing fees and the online application process are available at websites linked to Asotin and Garfield counties. The deadline is 5 p.m. Friday.
