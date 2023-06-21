ASOTIN — After experiencing sticker shock in 2022, the Asotin County commissioners breathed a sigh of relief Tuesday at the new “guaranteed” price of the voter-approved jail.
It’s still more expensive than the first projections, but $17.3 million sounds a lot better than $34 million, officials said. The 124-bed jail will have state-of-the-art steel cells, and construction can start as soon as the paperwork is signed. The commissioners plan to take action on the agreement next Monday.
When the project was first touted to voters, the original price was estimated at $13.75 million, but that was before the pandemic and skyrocketing prices came into play. By the time the first bid opening came around, the commissioners’ chambers went silent as the cost was estimated in the $34-million range.
The architects and county went back to the drawing board, and the new number is half as much. Officials said the county is going to work hard with current funds and through strategic planning to fill the gap, and at this point, Asotin County doesn’t foresee asking taxpayers for more money for the project.
Architect Will Rutherford, of Florida, said it’s been a tough 29 months, and the complex has been redesigned four times, but now all of the boxes are checked, and the new jail is ready to be built along Sixth Avenue in the Clarkston Heights.
His father, Bill Rutherford, of Clemons-Rutherford and Associates, said his company has been building correctional facilities across the country for many years, and the supply-and-demand problems of late were unprecedented.
“This has been the toughest time in 49 years of doing this,” the senior Rutherford said. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”
When the new Asotin County Jail went before voters in 2019, a public safety sales tax was approved to fund construction. To date, more than $4 million has been collected in the dedicated fund, and about $2.7 million is currently available, said Chris Kemp, chief operations officer.
Lewiston-based contractor Kenaston-Leone and Keeble Group is working closely with the Florida architects, Commissioner Chuck Whitman and the sheriff’s office on the project.
The $17.3 million cost includes sales tax and a $417,000 mandated contingency fund. Other possible savings may be available, the architects said. They plan to discuss those with the sheriff before recommending.
“The cost and the number of beds are very encouraging,” said Sheriff John Hilderbrand. “We have waited quite a while for this, and we are excited to see this project completed.”
Will Rutherford said the steel cells are the best for safety and long-term maintenance, and “we got a really good price.” The jail is also designed for expansion in the future.
The group working on the project is still “chasing savings” and ready to get on the track and go, he said.
Although the original bids “blew” his mind, Will Rutherford said things are just more expensive now, including milk. “I don’t like it, but that’s where we are,” he said.
The commissioners thanked the architects and contractors for their hard work, with Commissioner Chris Seubert calling them the “dream team.”
“You’ve done great work,” Commissioner Brian Shinn added. “Thank you.”
