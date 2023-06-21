ASOTIN — After experiencing sticker shock in 2022, the Asotin County commissioners breathed a sigh of relief Tuesday at the new “guaranteed” price of the voter-approved jail.

It’s still more expensive than the first projections, but $17.3 million sounds a lot better than $34 million, officials said. The 124-bed jail will have state-of-the-art steel cells, and construction can start as soon as the paperwork is signed. The commissioners plan to take action on the agreement next Monday.