ASOTIN — Asotin County is considering a more streamlined process of issuing business licenses through the Department of Revenue, officials said Monday.

If the process is approved, business owners will be able to complete applications and the entire process online, without having to go through the county building department. The change was recommended by other entities that use it, said Karst Riggers, building official, and there will be no adjustment to fees.

