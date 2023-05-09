ASOTIN — Asotin County is considering a more streamlined process of issuing business licenses through the Department of Revenue, officials said Monday.
If the process is approved, business owners will be able to complete applications and the entire process online, without having to go through the county building department. The change was recommended by other entities that use it, said Karst Riggers, building official, and there will be no adjustment to fees.
The Department of Revenue offered the service, which is currently used in Washington cities such as Clarkston, Pullman and Pomeroy.
A public hearing on the change was conducted this week, but comments and questions will be accepted by Asotin County until noon on Friday.
“We are one of very few counties to jump on board,” Riggers told the commissioners. “I think it will work well and take quite a load off us.”
The board will take action on the proposed ordinance next week, and the transition will take place at the end of June or early July, if it gets the green light.
No one can engage in any business activity without a valid registration and license. The complete list of rules and regulations is contained in the ordinance under consideration, which is available for review at the Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin. The building department can be reached at (509) 243-2020 for further information.
In other county business, the commissioners approved a letter of support to the City of Clarkston for its application for a Washington Community Development Block Grant to establish an owner-occupied housing rehabilitation program.
Clarkston has a large senior population and many residents are unable to do critical maintenance and repairs on their homes, county officials said. The lack of proper care makes for less-healthy living conditions, and lowers the property values in neighborhoods, according to the letter.
“We thank you for your leadership in addressing this issue to improve the quality of life and housing conditions for eligible Clarkston residents,” the commissioners said.
Commissioner Chuck Whitman said the CDBG grant program is a good tool to help community members. “A lot of houses within the city limits need help,” he said. “I get calls all the time from veterans who need repairs to their homes in the city.”
