ASOTIN — Asotin County is appealing a Walla Walla judge’s decision that would allow the Grandview Ridge Subdivision to be built without a secondary fire access road.
At Monday’s commission meeting, the board voted 3-0 to challenge a land use petition ruling, which was filed by developer Marvin Entel and two property owners. Judge Scott Wolfram overturned the county’s fire access requirement for the proposed subdivision near Swallows Rock on Feb. 15 at a hearing in Asotin County Superior Court.
According to the Walla Walla judge, the existing homes in the Grandview Drive area are not part of the current subdivision application, which consists of six lots. Attorney Lucy Dukes represented Entel, Joyce Uptmor and Carole McDowell.
Asotin County officials, including Fire Chief Noel Hardin and Karst Riggers, building official, said the ruling goes against the established fire code and could set a dangerous precedent for future developments. The secondary access road is a safety requirement that was approved by the planning commission and board at earlier meetings.
“The judge didn’t rule in our favor,” Riggers said.
On behalf of the Asotin County Fire District, Hardin said his superiors recommended appealing the decision because it could have long-term repercussions.
Commissioner Chuck Whitman said he spent a lot of time reading the fire code prior to Monday’s meeting. “This is more about safety than money,” he said. “My concern is if we don’t appeal, will every other contractor challenge the fire code?”
Chairperson Chris Seubert said the board relies on its experts and as elected officials, they can’t please everyone. “It will be up to the appeals court,” he said to Entel. “It’s nothing against you guys.”
Commissioner Brian Shinn said he’s always in favor of development, but he believes the judge’s ruling is “legally unsound.”
“If we’re wrong, we’re wrong, but I don’t think we are,” Shinn said. “To us, the paramount thing is the safety issue…. I don’t think that judge knew what the hell he was doing.”
Entel, who was at the meeting, said he agrees with the judge’s ruling, and there’s no need for a secondary fire access road. During the appeals process, Entel said the landowners will be asking for attorneys fees and reimbursement of costs for delays in the project. The subdivision was originally estimated at about $370,000, but now is closer to $700,000 because of the conflict with the county.
“If we lose, basically the project is going to be abandoned,” Entel said.
Outside counsel has been retained to handle the case as it moves through the appeals court in Spokane. Attorney Ken Harper is representing Asotin County.
The Grandview Ridge subdivision, located on the 3000 block of West Grandview Drive, encompasses 73 acres. Plans call for developing five 3-acre lots and one large lot for residences above Swallows Rock.
According to court documents filed on behalf of Entel, Joyce Uptmor and Carole McDowell, a secondary fire access road to the Grandview Ridge subdivision should not be required for the project to move forward.
The Asotin County Commission granted preliminary approval of the subdivision’s long plat a year ago, saying a secondary fire access road must be included in the project. The same requirement was listed in the planning commission’s recommendation.
Entel, who is developing the property for landowners Uptmor, of Spokane, and McDowell, of Bremerton, Wash., said the secondary road would cost an estimated $500,000 and service the entire neighborhood made up of “dozens and dozens” of homes built in the decades preceding his application. He and the landowners are “aggrieved and adversely affected” by the commission’s decision, according to court documents.
At the time, court officials said this was the first Land Use Petition Act filed in Asotin County Superior Court in at least 35 years.
After the Feb. 15 ruling, Asotin County has 30 days to file an appeal in Spokane.
In court documents, Dukes argued the commissioners erroneously interpreted the law when they imposed the access road requirement. Adding six lots to an established neighborhood should not have triggered the condition, she said, because the international fire code only requires secondary roads for new developments with 30 dwellings or more.
At previous meetings, county leaders said the proposed subdivision is in an area with high fire danger and limited access, and a secondary route off Critchfield Road would have to be maintained.
County staff, the Asotin County Fire District and Public Utility District were consulted during the plat process.