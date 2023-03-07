ASOTIN — Asotin County is appealing a Walla Walla judge’s decision that would allow the Grandview Ridge Subdivision to be built without a secondary fire access road.

At Monday’s commission meeting, the board voted 3-0 to challenge a land use petition ruling, which was filed by developer Marvin Entel and two property owners. Judge Scott Wolfram overturned the county’s fire access requirement for the proposed subdivision near Swallows Rock on Feb. 15 at a hearing in Asotin County Superior Court.