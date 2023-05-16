ASOTIN — Asotin County officials plan to update the public on the new jail project next week at a town hall meeting.
Commissioner Chuck Whitman said the general contractor will be opening bids today, and officials will have new information to share at 6:30 p.m. May 24 at the Asotin County Fire District auditorium.
“Hopefully, at the town hall I’ll have some good news,” Whitman said Monday night. “Kenaston (the general contractor) has put a lot of effort into pricing and working with the architects on a redesign, and I think we’ll get a good result.”
Last year the county entered into a construction management program with the state, and Kenaston-Leone & Keeble Group, based in Lewiston, was selected to oversee the project. Architects Clemons-Rutherford and Associates have provided design options to offset higher-than-anticipated construction costs at the onset, Whitman said.
The jail has been revamped to cut costs, and commissioners are standing firm on building it within the allotted budget. Whitman said multiple bidders, from plumbers to electricians, have expressed interest in the project in the last few weeks.
In addition to providing jail updates, the commissioners have invited representatives from the state Fish and Wildlife department to discuss wolves and other issues of interest to county residents.
During public comments at the evening meeting, Diane Magden, who lives 30 miles south of Asotin on Joseph Creek Road, asked for help with the cost of controlling road dust at her ranch.
Magden said she and the county came to an agreement about 30 years ago to have the road crew apply dust oil on the river road. Since then, her cost has risen from $200 to more than $2,000.
“My house is 36 yards from the road, and I live in a steep canyon,” she said. “The dust from the road is just hideous.”
The county keeps the road graded, but Magden said she is hoping for a solution to the dust problem and the rising cost of keeping it under control.
“I’m a widow living on a fixed income,” she said. “I’ve lived there 42 years, and most of my work is outside. I have a ranch, and I have to live there. There’s a lot more traffic now, and the dust just hangs in the canyon. I’m asking for any help you can offer.”
Commissioner Chris Seubert said he would discuss the issue with the road department. “It comes down to money,” he said, “but we will look into it.”
Asotin County will be partnering with the state Department of Revenue to issue business licenses for unincorporated areas of the county. The change was approved with a 3-0 vote.
Karst Riggers, building official, said no public comments on the issue were made to his office during the past week. Online applications through the state should go live at the end of next month.
A preliminary long plat for the Zenner Addition at 3210 Clemans Road was approved for developer Dan Zenner. Seven lots near Cherry Street and Clemans Road are slated for housing.
The commissioners said pedestrian access and curbing will have to be worked out with public works and stormwater managers before final approval is granted.
