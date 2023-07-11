With the wind kicking up dust, a small group gathered alongside Sixth Avenue in the Clarkston Heights on Monday to officially signal the start of construction on a long-awaited project in Asotin County.
Seven shovels dug into the dirt across from the landfill where the new 124-bed Asotin County Jail is slated to open next year at the end of summer.
Asotin County’s three commissioners were joined by other county officials, the sheriff, undersheriff, jail commander and construction managers during a brief ceremony to commemorate the start date.
“We’ve had epic events leading up to this,” Commissioner Chuck Whitman said, “and we’re relieved this day is finally here.”
The $17.5 million project hit a myriad obstacles after voters passed a public safety sales tax in 2019 to replace the outdated jail in Clarkston. Finalizing a site, the pandemic, supply chain issues and inflation all played roles over the past few years.
When the project was introduced to the public, the original price was estimated at $13.75 million. That figure was blown out of the water during the first round of bidding. After a redesign, the guaranteed cost is now about $4 million more, but the commissioners have said they won’t be asking taxpayers for more money to complete the jail.
Last year, the county entered into a construction management program with the state, and Kenaston-Leone & Keeble Group, based in Lewiston, was selected to oversee the project.
Kenaston’s Reece Hewett is the executive project manager working alongside Hunter Chambers, who is the project manager. Mauro Castillo is the project engineer, and Roger Spaulding is the superintendent. All four KLK employees were on hand for the groundbreaking.
Architects Clemons-Rutherford and Associates, based in Florida, provided the updated design, saying the cells will be “state of the art” and made of steel.
Sheriff John Hilderbrand has been working toward a new jail since he took office. He is looking forward to the day the facility is in operation.
“After eight years, it’s a very, very welcome sight to see this,” Hilderbrand said at the groundbreaking. “I just want to say thank you to the citizens of Asotin County.”
The next hurdle will be finding people to fill vacant corrections officer positions, officials said. Hiring bonuses are being offered.
“This is a step in the right direction for us,” said Undersheriff Jody Brown, as the folks with shovels posed for photos. “We’re excited about it because there’s a definite need for a new jail in our community.”
