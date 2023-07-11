County plunges into jail project

People dig shovels into the earth for the groundbreaking ceremony at the site of the future Asotin County Jail Monday in Clarkston.

 August Frank/Tribune

With the wind kicking up dust, a small group gathered alongside Sixth Avenue in the Clarkston Heights on Monday to officially signal the start of construction on a long-awaited project in Asotin County.

Seven shovels dug into the dirt across from the landfill where the new 124-bed Asotin County Jail is slated to open next year at the end of summer.