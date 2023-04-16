ASOTIN — The small city of Asotin recently had to pay a western Washington man $35,000 in a settlement over the Public Records Act.
Eric Hood, of Langley, has filed more than 100 lawsuits involving alleged public records violations across the state. As of 2021, the self-described “government transparency advocate” had received about $1 million, according to the South Whidbey Record.
Columbia County is currently fighting Hood in a similar lawsuit, but Asotin wound up settling because of mounting attorney fees.
Asotin Mayor Dwayne Paris said it appears to be a cookie-cutter pattern by Hood, aimed at getting money from small entities.
“We acknowledged that a former employee failed to follow procedures,” Paris said. “Yet, if the request was really about the documents and not monetary gain, why did Mr. Hood wait an entire year to file a suit to obtain the requested documents? You can form your own opinion on that question.”
Hood, who could not be reached for comment, has argued that cities are too indifferent, defensive and litigious when responding to requests, according to the South Whidbey Record.
Columbia County Prosecutor Dale Slack said he’s looked at Hood’s history of filing lawsuits, and most contain similar language, seeking all records related to recent audits.
“We’ve chosen not to settle and are moving forward with litigation,” Slack said. “An outside firm is handling our case very well. I have no idea why (Hood) would be interested in us, other than the money.”
Paris said the city of Asotin fought diligently to make the right call in this case, and “the decision to settle was purely a matter of balancing the known and unknown costs of proceeding down the courtroom path.”
The Asotin mayor said he read a comment regarding another suit from Hood, and someone asked why entities don’t just give him what he wants.
“It’s not that simple,” Paris said. “His initial requests are very open to interpretation and vague. Even those that did it right and followed the letter of the law still found themselves in court.”
Paris found another lawsuit filed by Hood against Centralia College that contained the same language as he used against Asotin.
“I have learned that your organization was recently audited by the state auditor,” the court document said. “May I have all the records it got from the auditor and all records of any response to the audit or audit report?”
In Asotin’s case, the audit in question happened right as the COVID-19 pandemic was winding up, Paris said. What would have been a few days in the office became a monthslong process, with most communications conducted online.
“When we received notice of this suit, and I read the original request, I thought it meant the audit, not the process,” Paris said.
“But that ended up not being the case. We ended up looking at every email, every document, over that entire time frame. We had to hire outside counsel, as well as IT professionals to assist with the searches.”
Paris said he completely supports transparency, but the Public Records Act should be about obtaining actual documents and not a “career path.”
“This behavior only impacts the taxpayers themselves, and the services those citizens expect from their government,” the mayor said. “Any worker is still human and can make mistakes or have a bad day. But waiting a year to file a suit only lets the fines increase daily and shows it’s not about the documents at all, it’s not about writing an article, nor about publishing data on a website.”
While Hood was hiding behind the veil of transparency and waiting a year to file the lawsuit, “we were nothing more than a pay bump,” Paris said.
Slack, of Dayton, said the lawsuit from Hood against Columbia County ultimately makes him sad.
“I really like being a public servant, and I love engaging with my constituents about how I do my job. Stuff like this cheapens the public disclosure system we have in this state.”