A 52-year-old Asotin woman was charged with grand theft for allegedly taking a pickup truck from a gas station while the owner was inside the store.

Darci K. Brown was charged with the felony for the incident that allegedly occurred at 2:35 a.m. Thursday at Neighborhood Market, 505 Bryden Ave. A Lewiston police officer was traveling east on Bryden Avenue and was flagged down by a man, who told the officer his red GMC Sonoma pickup truck had allegedly been stolen, according to the probable cause affidavit.