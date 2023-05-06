A 52-year-old Asotin woman was charged with grand theft for allegedly taking a pickup truck from a gas station while the owner was inside the store.
Darci K. Brown was charged with the felony for the incident that allegedly occurred at 2:35 a.m. Thursday at Neighborhood Market, 505 Bryden Ave. A Lewiston police officer was traveling east on Bryden Avenue and was flagged down by a man, who told the officer his red GMC Sonoma pickup truck had allegedly been stolen, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The man, who was the owner of the vehicle, allegedly said a woman he didn’t know took his truck. The man said he had parked his truck and left it running and went inside the gas station to buy a drink and cigarettes. When he came out approximately two minutes later the truck was gone. The man was allegedly told the vehicle was headed east on Bryden Avenue, according to the affidavit.
Later an employee at Neighborhood Market spoke with a Lewiston police officer about the incident. She allegedly stated Brown had been in the store for an hour and a half waiting for a cab ride because her vehicle had a dead battery in the airport parking lot. The employee told the officer there was no one else with Brown when the vehicle was allegedly stolen.
Another officer reportedly saw the vehicle traveling north on the 17th Street grade and performed a traffic stop. The two officers met up and placed the driver, later identified as Brown, into custody, according to the affidavit.
Brown allegedly told officers she was with three other men who told her to take the pickup truck. She also allegedly admitted she didn’t know the owner of the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
Brown was charged with grand theft because the value of the truck was more than $1,000. She faces a maximum penalty of 14 years, as well as a $5,000 fine.
Brown made her initial appearance via Zoom on Thursday before Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. Her next court date is May 15 and the law firm of Magyar, Rauch and Associates was appointed as public defender.
