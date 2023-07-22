Attorney on TikToker’s accusations against UI prof: ‘She made it up’

Wendy Olson, an attorney representing the media coalition, speaks steps away from a podium after speaking with Latah County Judge John C. Judge during a motion hearing regarding a gag order, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Latah County District Court in Moscow, Idaho. A judge overseeing the case against Bryan Kohberger, charged with killing four University of Idaho students last fall, is set to hear arguments over a gag order that largely bars attorneys and other parties in the case from speaking with news reporters. (Zach Wilkinson/Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP, Pool)

 Zach Wilkinson

A federal judge heard arguments Friday morning in the case involving a TikTok personality who accused a University of Idaho professor of ordering the Nov. 13 Moscow murders that left four UI students dead.

Ashley Guillard, the TikTok personality, continued to make accusations against professor Rebecca Scofield during Friday’s hearing in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Raymond Patricco.

