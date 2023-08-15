Kohberger seeks indictment dismissal

Second District Judge Mark Monson heard 16 motions for about three hours in the murder trial for Richard Ross, most relating to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office decision to seek the death penalty.

Ross’ public defender, Jay Logsdon, appeared Monday before Monson at the Nez Perce County Courthouse, along with public defender Anne Taylor, who appeared by Zoom. The defense filed the 16 motions since September 2022, and prosecutors, Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman and Chief Deputy Prosecutor April Smith, who were also in the courtroom before Monson, filed responses. Attorneys were in court, along with Ross who appeared in dark jacket and dress shirt. Ross’ trial is scheduled for Jan. 16 and no decision on the motions were made in court.

