Avista Utilities is seeking rate hikes for natural gas and electricity in Washington state, where many of its customers are in Asotin and Whitman counties.

The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission will make a decision on the request.

Here is information about the proposed increases based on information from an interview with Joe Miller, Avista’s senior manager for rates and tariffs, an Avista news release and emails to the Tribune from Lena Funston, an Avista spokesperson:

Question: How much would average Washington residential customers using 945 kilowatt hours per month see their electricity rates rise if the commission approves the hike?

Answer: An average Avista electricity customer in Washington now pays $105.76 per month. That amount would climb by $12.94 per month or 13.3% in December, to $118.70 per month. In December 2025, customers would see an increase of $6.87 per month, to $125.57 per month.

Q: How does that compare with what those Washington electricity customers would have been paying five years and 10 years ago?

A: In 2019, the monthly rate would have been $84.97 and in 2014, it would have been $78.40.

Q: What impact would this have on an average Washington residential natural gas customer using 66 therms per month if the commission approves the increase?

A: That customer is paying $100.86 per month for gas now. That would rise to $107.22 in December of this year and to $109.26 in December 2025.

Q: How does that compare with what those Washington natural gas customers would have been paying five and 10 years ago?

A: In 2019, the monthly rate would have been $54.94 and in 2014, it would have been $62.67.

Q: How much annual revenue would this generate for Avista if regulators approve the increases?

A: The rate hike that would start in December is expected to increase annual revenue by $77.1 million. The one that would start in December 2025 is anticipated to increase annual revenue by $53.7 million.