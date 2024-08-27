Avista Utilities is seeking rate hikes for natural gas and electricity in Washington state, where many of its customers are in Asotin and Whitman counties.
The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission will make a decision on the request.
Here is information about the proposed increases based on information from an interview with Joe Miller, Avista’s senior manager for rates and tariffs, an Avista news release and emails to the Tribune from Lena Funston, an Avista spokesperson:
Question: How much would average Washington residential customers using 945 kilowatt hours per month see their electricity rates rise if the commission approves the hike?
Answer: An average Avista electricity customer in Washington now pays $105.76 per month. That amount would climb by $12.94 per month or 13.3% in December, to $118.70 per month. In December 2025, customers would see an increase of $6.87 per month, to $125.57 per month.
Q: How does that compare with what those Washington electricity customers would have been paying five years and 10 years ago?
A: In 2019, the monthly rate would have been $84.97 and in 2014, it would have been $78.40.
Q: What impact would this have on an average Washington residential natural gas customer using 66 therms per month if the commission approves the increase?
A: That customer is paying $100.86 per month for gas now. That would rise to $107.22 in December of this year and to $109.26 in December 2025.
Q: How does that compare with what those Washington natural gas customers would have been paying five and 10 years ago?
A: In 2019, the monthly rate would have been $54.94 and in 2014, it would have been $62.67.
Q: How much annual revenue would this generate for Avista if regulators approve the increases?
A: The rate hike that would start in December is expected to increase annual revenue by $77.1 million. The one that would start in December 2025 is anticipated to increase annual revenue by $53.7 million.
The natural gas rate increase that would start in December is anticipated to bring Avista $17.3 million in annual revenue. The one that would begin December 2025 is expected to generate $4.6 million in annual revenue.
Q: Where can I submit comments to the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission about Avista’s proposal?
A: The commission is accepting comments through Oct. 8 at 1 (888) 333-9882, comments@utc.wa.gov and P.O. Box 47250, Olympia, Wash., 98504-7204.
Q: What are examples of how Avista would use the money it would receive through rate hikes?
A: Installation of new substations to meet customer capacity requirements, systematic replacement of portions of natural gas distribution pipe in Avista’s service area installed prior to 1987; steps to guard against the growing threat of wildfires such as grid hardening and enhanced vegetation management are some of the projects that would be finished with the additional revenue.
“We are facing inflationary factors,” Funston wrote. “A single distribution pole in 2021 cost $810.59. In 2023, that same pole cost $1,091.19.”
Q: How much do Avista Idaho customers using 945 kilowatt hours per month pay for electricity?
A: Right now, that amount is $108.05, compared with $89.60 in 2019 and $86.72 in 2014.
Q: How much do Avista Idaho customers using 66 therms per month pay for natural gas?
A: Right now, that amount is $79.88, compared with $52.38 in 2019 and $63.72 in 2014.
Q: Why are the rates different in Idaho and Washington?
A: “The cost of service in Washington is different (than) Idaho for a myriad of reasons, including average usage, customer demographics (and) service territory characteristics,” Funston wrote.
