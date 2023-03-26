Avista Stadium, WSU could get funding in proposed capital budget

Sen. Mark Mullet, D-5

OLYMPIA — Funding for renovations at Avista Stadium, a new engineering building at Washington State University, expansion of Spokane’s criminal justice training academy and a new theater in Spokane Valley are included in a state Senate proposal for construction projects across Washington.

The $7.9 billion capital budget would fund construction and infrastructure across the state. It passed the state senate unanimously Friday.