Backed by former auto shop owner, ‘right-to-repair’ legislation pick up steam in Congress, statehouses

U.S. Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a Democrat from Skamania County, has introduced legislation to give Americans access to manuals and tools to repairs things such as electronics, cars and tractors.

 The New York Times

WASHINGTON, D.C. –— A bipartisan movement advocating Americans’ right to repair their own phones, cars and tractors is gaining momentum in state legislatures across the country — and now in Congress, too.

Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez, a Democrat who ran an auto repair shop until she was elected last year to represent southwest Washington, has supported two bills that would give consumers and independent repair shops access to the parts, tools and data needed to repair cars at lower costs. She said a trend toward proprietary parts and throwaway products has raised costs and hurt small businesses.