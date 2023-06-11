It’s a Sunday on the Palouse, and a crowd of about 30 people gather in a small grass clearing to play baseball.

There’s yellow, late afternoon sunlight dappling through trees on the outer edge of the field, and at a table near the entrance, three friends assemble hot dogs and buns. On the other end of the lawn, a bat hits a ball with a resonant clack, and a cheer erupts from a boisterous, if small, crowd. “Go, go, go,” and “two points!”