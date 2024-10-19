Baumgartner, Conroy both say no to tariffs

With only two weeks left before the Nov. 5 election, Republican Michael Baumgartner and Democrat Carmela Conroy met on the debate stage Monday night in Pullman.

Both hope to succeed Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers to represent Eastern Washington in Congress.

Hosted by KHQ, Washington State University and the Foley Institute, the debate offered one of the last opportunities for both candidates to reach voters.

Most of the questions from Monday’s debate had been asked at prior debates or in other forums, such as rising housing costs, abortion, student debt and the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The debate did touch on several topics not addressed elsewhere, including tariffs, the regulation of artificial intelligence, xenophobic rhetoric about immigrants, as well as a single question each candidate drafted to ask the other.

Neither candidate supported tariffs, with both Conroy and Baumgartner highlighting the risks that retaliatory tariffs could have on the trade-sensitive economy of Washington, which imports much of its agricultural products such as wheat across the Pacific Ocean. Baumgartner made an exception, however, for China, which he called a strategic adversary on whom the U.S. can not afford to be economically dependent.