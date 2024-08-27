Baumgartner says ‘very clear’ that Russia started war in Ukraine

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A day after President Donald Trump called Ukraine’s leader “grossly incompetent” and blamed him for the Russian invasion that has left tens of thousands of his countrymen dead, an eastern Washington lawmaker said Wednesday that Russia clearly started the war.

Rep. Michael Baumgartner’s comments were consistent with what the freshman Republican from Spokane said on the campaign trail, but the relative silence from his fellow GOP lawmakers underscored just how dramatically Trump has upended his party’s position on the war – and longstanding U.S. policy toward Moscow.

“It’s very clear that Russia and Vladimir Putin were the aggressors and initiated the war,” Baumgartner said by phone. “I think it is in America’s strategic interest that Vladimir Putin be unsuccessful in what he’s attempting to do in Ukraine.”

When Putin, Russia’s president, launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 – eight years after staging a quieter takeover of the Ukrainian territory of Crimea – members of Congress were nearly unanimous in their support of Ukraine and its comedian-turned-president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. But in remarks at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday, Trump dismissed the Ukrainian leader’s unhappiness with being sidelined in U.S.-Russia peace talks, called him “grossly incompetent” and suggested that he started the war.

“Today I heard, ‘Oh, well, we weren’t invited,’ ” Trump said, imitating Zelenskyy. “Well, you’ve been there for three years. You should have ended it in three years. You should have never started it.”

That rhetoric echoes Putin, who has insisted that he was forced to invade Ukraine, a former Soviet state that the Russian president sees as part of a “Greater Russia,” because Zelenskyy was aligning the country closer to the United States and its European allies.

In a post on his Truth Social platform Wednesday, Trump doubled down on his criticism of Zelenskyy, calling the Ukrainian president who was elected in 2019 a “dictator” because his country hasn’t held elections since Russia’s invasion. Meanwhile, the U.S. president has complimented Putin – who has led Russia for a quarter century while jailing or killing political opponents – while seeking to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine.

Baumgartner, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said he doesn’t think it’s realistic for Ukraine to expect to recover Crimea in a peace deal. That view is shared by many political observers, but Ukraine has publicly insisted on reclaiming all of the territory seized by Russia since 2014. The congressman speculated that Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio may be using their leverage “to prepare the Ukrainian people for a realistic scenario to get a ceasefire and bring at least this phase of the war to a close.”