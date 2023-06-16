Whether due to blizzards, broken boilers, staff shortages, or widespread illness — sometimes the show cannot go on.
This year, schools were closed for all those reasons and more — including a giant boulder blocking a bus route, a school that caught fire, and a mental health day after a series of safety threats.
Fremont County School District claimed this year’s record for most closures, with 13 caused by weather, broken pipes, or power outages.
It and the other four districts/charters with the most closures are all located within an 80-mile radius of each other, in a particularly cold pocket of the state that’s north of Idaho Falls and west of the Tetons.
Between those four, 34 closures were for snowy, cold weather — including some days where the temperature dipped below freezing.
With school out for the summer in most places, here’s a look back at the closures in 2022-2023 — including where they happened and why.
Earliest closure: Aug. 23
Where: Idaho Falls’ Edgemont Elementary
Why: High temperatures and broken air conditioning
Latest closure: April 13
Where: Grace Joint School District
Why: Hazardous road conditions
Weather, illness, and facility issues: the districts with the most closures saw it all
A dozen Idaho schools had seven or more emergency closures this school year:
Some of the closures listed below were delayed starts rather than all-day closures.
Fremont County: 13
2 for power outages at individual schools
1 for broken pipes at an individual school
4 for individual schools due to weather
6 for all schools due to weather
Teton County: 11
7 for cold weather (extreme cold/wind chill — including as low as -32 degrees; blizzard/closed roads) (all)
1 for broken boiler/no heat (1 building)
1 for a broken city water main (1 building)
2 for hot weather (excessive heat, no AC, classroom temps above 80 degrees) (3 schools)
West Jefferson: 10
10 for weather (all schools)
Island Park Charter: 8
7 for weather (-30 temperature; snow/road closures) (all)
1 for illness (more than 30% out due to illness) (all)