Bid award for highway project near casino

This conceptual drawing shows from the Idaho Transportation Department shows the planned interchange on U.S. Highway 95/12, at the east entrance to the Clearwater River Casino. Knife River Corp. has been selected to build the interchange, and work might start this month.

Knife River Corp. received the bid to construct an interchange on U.S. Highway 95 and U.S. Highway 12 at the east entrance to the Clearwater River Casino, it was announced Thursday by the Idaho Transportation Department.

The interchange project will cost $24.77 million to construct, according to an ITD news release.