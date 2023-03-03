Bid award for highway project near casino

This conceptual drawing shows from the Idaho Transportation Department shows the planned interchange on U.S. Highway 95/12, at the east entrance to the Clearwater River Casino. Knife River Corp. has been selected to build the interchange, and work might start this month.
Knife River Corp. received the bid to construct an interchange on U.S. Highway 95 and U.S. Highway 12 at the east entrance to the Clearwater River Casino, it was announced Thursday by the Idaho Transportation Department.
The interchange project will cost $24.77 million to construct, according to an ITD news release.
Work can begin as early as March and is expected to take less than two years, according to the news release.
The four-lane highway will be separated by a concrete barrier and the existing median, turn lanes and acceleration lanes will be eliminated. It will also have an overpass for traffic to travel across the highway to access Aht-Wy Plaza from both sides of the highway. The plans can be found at bit.ly/3mjBYEa.
“The interchange will allow drivers to safely access the businesses in the plaza without any conflicts with drivers already on the highway traveling at 65 mph,” said Doral Hoff, district engineer for ITD, in the news release.
The current intersection that will be replaced has been the location of several wrecks that have caused injuries and fatalities over the years. The project has been in development since 1998. The area was recognized as one of the “most dangerous stretches of road” in Idaho, according to previous Tribune reporting.
“The Nez Perce Tribe set Aht’Wy Interchange project as a priority for the past 18 years,” said Samuel Penney, Nez Perce Tribe Executive Committee chairman, in the news release. “‘Safety’ along this corridor has been the primary concern. It is exciting to see this project in Construction Phase.”
The engineering estimate for the project was $30.5 million and a groundbreaking event is currently scheduled for April 12.
In April 2022, the Nez Perce Tribe and transportation department announced the joint project would be delayed because of increased costs of materials. The Nez Perce Tribe and Idaho Transportation Department applied for additional funding through the Bureau of Indian Affairs Department of Tribal Transportation Bridge Funding that was approved in November.
The project will also use a $19 million grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development transportation discretionary grants.