Biden signs law to clean up abandoned mines across the western U.S.

A new federal law may speed up local government, tribal and nonprofit efforts to clean up abandoned mining projects threatening waters across the West.

The law establishes a pilot program in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to permit the decontamination of 15 low-risk, abandoned mines established before 1980, and give out waivers from federal laws that had been blocking cleanups.

It would also allow federal regulators to certify a nonprofit, state agency or tribal government to do the work. Under the law, these entities designated as “Good Samaritans” would also not have to assume legal responsibility for that work.

Any company with ownership of the mine or a hand in pollution would be barred from qualifying, according to the new law.

“For more than 25 years, Good Samaritans have tried to clean up abandoned mines but have faced significant hurdles and liability rules that hold them responsible for all the pre-existing pollution from a mine — despite having no involvement with the mines before their cleanup efforts,” U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-New Mexico, said in a written statement.

Heinrich sponsored the bill – whose full title is the Good Samaritan Remediation of Abandoned Hardrock Mines Act – with Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho. They had numerous bipartisan cosponsors in the U.S. House and Senate. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law Tuesday.

Hardrock mining refers to digging out minerals outside of coal. Abandoned mines have left a legacy of pollution spills and disasters which cost taxpayers nearly $3 billion to clean up in the last decade – just a scratch on the estimated $50 billion price tag to clean all contamination. Leftover pools with sludges and toxic wastes like heavy metals can seep into soils and be washed into nearby rivers and streams during floods or snowmelt.

A government watchdog puts the number of abandoned mines at 390,000 on federal land in 13 states in 2020.

Law aims to open more mine cleanup projects that couldn’t be done before