Contractors slid into pews normally reserved for those observing legal proceedings at the Nez Perce County Courthouse.
Nez Perce County commissioners occupied the jury box and officials from the construction management firm Kenaston-Leone & Keeble Group sat at the prosecution and defense tables.
Over the course of an hour and a half Wednesday afternoon, the builders, commissioners and others listened as Jeramie Kebble of the Kenaston-Leone & Keeble Group opened and read 39 separate bid packages covering things like earth work, demolition, plumbing, electrical work, painting, elevators and landscaping.
When all the low bids are vetted and tallied, the commissioners and construction managers will know just how much it will cost to replace the courthouse and accompanying licensing building. They are hoping it comes to no more than $55.5 million.
“We’ll add up the numbers and see how bad it is,” said commissioner Doug Havens.
He wasn’t ready to hazard a guess at the total. Nor was his fellow commissioner Don Beck.
“I started to keep track of it then I stopped because there was so many of them.” said Beck. “I think (the totals) are right in there.”
County Clerk Patty Weeks was less optimistic.
“They feel big,” she said of the numbers.
The commissioners are scheduled to review bids Friday and may have a preliminary estimate then. Kebble said it could be a week or more before a final number is known.
“We’ll go back, pull all the low guys out and add them all up,” he said.