BOISE — The House Ways and Means Committee on Thursday introduced legislation that would allow juvenile criminal records to be expunged after three years of meeting requirements.
Current law requires a five-year wait.
BOISE — The House Ways and Means Committee on Thursday introduced legislation that would allow juvenile criminal records to be expunged after three years of meeting requirements.
Current law requires a five-year wait.
Rep. Clay Handy, R-Burley, presented the legislation, calling it “simple to swallow.”
“I think it will change lots of people’s lives dramatically,” Handy said.
Someone who has committed a nonviolent, nonsexual felony crime or was sentenced to juvenile correctional center, could petition for expungement of their record five years after release or after completing their sentence, under current law.
“For a 20-year-old, five years is a quarter of their life,” Handy said.
He said he hopes the change will allow young people who have made mistakes to get back to school or work and avoid committing another crime.
The committee voted to introduce the legislation without discussion.
This session, Handy also co-sponsored with House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, the “Clean Slate Act,” which allows for records to be sealed for someone who has one nonviolent, nonsexual offense after five years without reoffending. The House Judiciary Committee approved the bill Feb. 17.
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sign up today to receive the Rundown, a curated collection of the week's top sports stories assembled every Monday by Tribune sports editor Donn Walden.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.