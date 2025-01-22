Bill requiring state agencies to recommend laws for removal advances

A new bill that would require all Idaho state agencies to recommend outdated, obsolete or unnecessary laws for the Idaho Legislature to consider removing is advancing to the Idaho House for a vote.

House Speaker Mike Moyle, R-Star, is sponsoring the new bill, House Bill 14, the Idaho Code Cleanup Act. Moyle said the bill is intended to be an Idaho version of the federal Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE for short, that President Donald Trump and Elon Musk have championed.

Moyle said Idaho state agencies have already reviewed and recommended unnecessary administrative rules to repeal. The new bill takes that effort a step forward by asking agencies to review all of the relevant laws, statutes and codes that they enforce and recommend laws for the Idaho Legislature to remove.

The bill includes a Sept. 1 deadline for agencies to recommend laws for removal.