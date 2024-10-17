Bird flu infects 800,000 poultry in SE Washington

Bird flu has infected a commercial flock of about 800,000 fowl at an egg farm in southeast Washington, the state’s Department of Agriculture said this week.

It’s the first detection in Washington this year of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a commercial poultry operation and is one of about four dozen known commercial and domestic flocks in the state to be infected with the disease since 2022, the department said.

“It was a pretty long break we got,” said Amber Betts, a spokesperson for the state’s Department of Agriculture. She explained that the fall migration season for wild birds raises the risks of the disease spreading at poultry facilities.

As of Thursday, there were no signs the H5N1 virus had spread to humans.

or other types of livestock in the area where the infected flock was detected, Betts said.

“Right now, it’s a poultry outbreak,” she said.

In response to outbreaks like this, flocks are quickly euthanized and disposed of either through composting or cremation. Left unchecked, the disease spreads quickly among birds at poultry farms and causes severe illness or death for the animals.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has a program to compensate poultry operations for losses tied to bird flu.