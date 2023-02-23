Board to vote on bridge’s fate

Contractors and subcontractors listen and take notes Wednesday as bids are read aloud for the building of a new Nez Perce County courthouse at the current county courthouse in downtown Lewiston.

 Austin Johnson

The Idaho Board of Transportation will meet in Boise today to vote on whether to award a $38 million bid for a reconstruction of the Clearwater Memorial Bridge in Lewiston.

The board will decide on a $38.2 million bid from Wadsworth Brothers Construction Co., of Draper, Utah. The only other bid was from Max J. Kuny Co. of Spokane for $54.8 million.