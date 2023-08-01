Boat launches on the main Salmon River from Corn Creek to Vinegar Creek were temporarily suspended Monday because of the rapidly expanding Elkhorn Fire, the U.S. Forest Service announced.
The closure is in effect at least until Wednesday. The Salmon-Challis National Forest that administers the river permit system began offering boaters affected by the closure a rollover option for next season on the same launch date.
The forest said the decision to close the river corridor had to do with the safety of rafters and the firefighters and because of the fire behavior in the area that blew up about 2 p.m. Sunday due to strong winds, fuels and the terrain.
Firefighters and private landowners were able to leave the area as the fire spread upstream to Yellow Pine Bar, Allison Ranch and into the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest. Fire managers sent a jet boat upstream to halt river rafters and keep them from moving further downriver into the fire area, the Forest Service said.
The Elkhorn Fire was estimated at 25,000 acres Monday afternoon. The closure extends to roads, trails and the area east of Mallard Creek drainage upstream to Bargamin Creek and north to Bat Point. The road to Whitewater Ranch is closed at this time.
Additional fire crews were mobilizing into place Monday.
In other fires in the area:
Firefighters contained a 200-acre wildfire that ignited Sunday night near mile marker 217 on U.S. Highway 95 south of White Bird.
The Idaho Department of Lands reported at 8 a.m. Monday that the Russell Fire was contained at about 200 acres. Craig Mountain Forest Protective District dispatched ground and aviation crews for the initial attack. About 60 fire personnel remained on the scene Monday for mop-up operations. The cause of the fire is under investigation, the department said.
Citizens are being reminded never to fly drones near wildfires. When drones are in the air, firefighting aircraft must be grounded for the safety of the firefighters.
The lightning-caused Midnight Fire located 1 mile east of China Point and 3 miles northwest of Pilot Knob in Idaho County is about 25% complete, the Forest Service reported, and is being held at 179 acres.
The fire did not have any additional growth Sunday but it is spotty and there are still interior fuel sources. Fire personnel are working to implement plans for resource protection and will continue to hold, secure and improve fire lines.
There are six crews of 119 firefighters, two dozers, two forest masticators, two helicopters and one water tender stationed at the Midnight Fire.
— The Little Bear Fire, located a half-mile northeast from Bear Mountain Lookout on the Powell Ranger District, is between 820 and 830 acres and considered 15% complete.
The lightning-caused fire was located July 3 and is burning in steep and rugged terrain with a high density of snags from the Freezeout Fire in 2012.
The fire is burning downhill and cleaning up dead and downed logs that have fallen since the 2012 fire. Structure protection is in place around the Warm Springs pack bridge and crews are continuing other structure protection measures.
There is a trail closure from the McConnel Mountain Trail at its junction with Warm Springs Creek to the junction with Bear Mountain Trail. Currently there is no closure to Jerry Johnson Hot Springs about 1½ miles away.
The weather is expected to remain hot and dry for the next few days, with relative humidities in the low 20s.