A body scanner at the Nez Perce County Adult Detention Center is already proving to be a useful asset.

Tuesday, the first day it was in use, the first person it was used on was an inmate who had been released on furlough and was suspected of having contraband. The person went through the scanner and deputies found three concealed baggies. One had tobacco, another had methamphetamine, a fentanyl pill and an unknown substance, and the third had a syringe, detention deputy Sgt. Joseph Broemmeling said.