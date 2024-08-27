Boeing layoffs will include nearly 2,200 workers in Washington

Boeing’s planned job cuts will include 2,199 layoffs in Washington, according to a notice issued Monday by the state’s Employment Security Department.

The Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace, a union that represents engineers, scientists, technical workers and pilots, said the company told them that 438 of their members received layoff notices last week.

“That’s about 2.5% of our total membership at Boeing,” Bryan Corliss, a spokesperson for the union, said in an email.

Those affected in Washington include 218 SPEEA members of the union’s professional unit, which is made up of engineers and scientists, and 220 of the technical unit, which covers analysts, planners, and technicians, Corliss said.

SPEEA represents about 17,000 workers at Boeing in Washington, Oregon, California and Utah.

Boeing has about 66,000 employees in Washington.

“We’re not breaking down the types of workers or by geography/facility,” Bobbie Egan, a company spokesperson, said in an emailed response to questions asking for more details about the job cuts. “The layoffs are across Boeing.”

The company announced in early October it would cut about 17,000 employees, 10% of its workforce. Boeing has previously indicated that the cuts would be company-wide and would involve executives, managers and other employees.