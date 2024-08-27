Boeing Machinists to vote Monday

The Boeing Machinists union leadership has received another contract proposal in a bid to end the ongoing strike, which enters its eighth week today.

The union announced the offer Thursday afternoon and recommended that members vote to approve the deal. It includes a 38% general wage increase over the next four years, which compounds to more than 43% over the life of the agreement, the union said in its statement.

“It is time for our Members to lock in these gains and confidently declare victory,” the union wrote. “We believe asking members to stay on strike longer wouldn’t be right as we have achieved so much success.”

The 33,000 Machinists union members will vote on the proposal Monday. A simple majority will determine if the contract is accepted, bringing the Machinists back to work, or rejected, meaning the strike will continue. The strike has idled Boeing’s plants in Renton, Everett and elsewhere.

This is the third contract offer the Machinists union will vote on since negotiations began last spring. Union members overwhelmingly voted against the first offer, leading to the strike that began on Sept. 13.

The union declined to bring a second offer from Boeing to a vote in September because leadership said it did not meet members’ demands. The union’s leaders also objected to Boeing’s decision to release details of the offer to the media shortly after presenting it to the union’s negotiating committee.

Union members voted against another contract offer in October, though the membership was more divided, with 64% voting to reject the offer and 36% voting to accept the deal and end the strike.

About a week after that vote, the union met again with Boeing to “address key bargaining issues,” the Machinists union said in a statement Tuesday evening. Acting U.S. Labor Secretary Julie Su is helping mediate the negotiations.