Boeing tells execs to fly economy

For members of Boeing’s executive council, catching a ride on the company’s corporate jets has long been a cherished perk of the job.

The 19 senior leaders have counted on five company-owned Bombardier Challenger 650 business jets and two customized 737 narrowbodies to help oversee the U.S. planemaker’s sprawling operation. Boeing requires its CEO to avoid commercial flights for security reasons, even when on a personal trip.

Then in mid-September, new CEO Kelly Ortberg grounded much of the corporate fleet in an early cost-cutting move. Executives were instead told to fly economy on scheduled airline flights.

At the time, a strike had shut down Boeing’s commercial manufacturing and the company was in dire need of cash. The flying restrictions, combined with work furloughs and layoffs, sent a message of frugality as Ortberg worked with bankers to raise $24 billion to fund its comeback.

“To some degree, I think he was trying to get people’s attention,” said George Ferguson, analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence. “He’s trying to show some of the shared sacrifice.”

The savings wouldn’t move the needle for a company with a $58 billion debt load, said aviation consultant Brian Foley, who estimates Boeing spends about $15 million per year flying its executives around. But at a time when the company was cash-strapped and factory workers in open revolt about what they viewed as measly paychecks, the move sent a clear message from the new boss.

Boeing’s executive fleet operated just 29 flights in October, an 85% decrease from a year earlier, according to a Bloomberg analysis of flight data compiled by Flightradar24. That’s down from 56 in September and 146 in August, when Ortberg joined Boeing as CEO with a mandate to turn around the troubled planemaker.

While Boeing is starting to ease its travel crackdown, the tactics provide a glimpse into the priorities and management ethos of the new CEO. Boeing slashed spending on everything from advertising to consultants and catering in September as financial pressure intensified from the strike, which lasted seven weeks.

It’s a theme Ortberg has repeated over his short tenure.

“We need to reset priorities and create a leaner, more focused organization,” he said on an Oct. 23 conference call.

Ortberg is taking steps to permanently shrink Boeing’s costs, eliminating 17,000 jobs that include management, and drawing up a list of noncore businesses to potentially sell or shutter.