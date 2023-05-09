School board member, 18, talks on youth voice

When Shiva Rajbhandari won a seat on the Boise school board in September 2022, the 18-year-old made national headlines for besting a far-right incumbent in a state known for book bans and critical race theory crackdowns.

But after spending most of a school year in a role at the center of America’s education culture wars, the high school senior said he’s used his first-hand experiences to be a voice of “moderation” on the seven-member board.