Boise teacher claims she contracted Lyme diseasefrom mice in classroom

BOISE — On Sept. 25, a teacher from West Junior High School filed a tort claim against Boise School District, alleging that she contracted Lyme disease from mice in her classroom.

According to the tort claim, Michelle Chung has been notifying the school’s principal about the mice infestation in her classroom for over six years. Mice have also been found in the school’s food bank. Chung’s family-and-consumer-science course is a popular one that typically has a waitlist and involves the use of ovens and food preparation, according to the tort claim.

Lyme disease is contracted from ticks that feed on infected hosts, usually rodents, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms include fever, rash, physical paralysis, irregular heartbeat and arthritis, among others.

The school opened in 2008.

In an email to the Idaho Press, Boise School District said it is standard practice for it not to comment on pending litigation.

“We remain committed to maintaining a safe, respectful, and healthy environment for all students and staff and will continue to follow established procedures to ensure the well-being of our school community,” Dan Hollar, BSD public affairs administrator, wrote.

A tort claim, filed by a party who intends to later file a lawsuit, is a legal action meant to compensate a victim for various damages, including emotional, physical or financial losses.