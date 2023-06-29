Sold on the sound effects

John Urbahn poses for a portrait next to rows of firework containers inside his garage on Tuesday in Grangeville. Urbahn is the grand marshal for the upcoming Grangeville Border Days.

 Jordan Opp/Tribune

GRANGEVILLE — For 50 years John Urbahn has been starting off the Grangeville Border Days Rodeo and Celebration with a bang.

A really big bang.