GRANGEVILLE — The purse for Border Days Rodeo contestants has been bumped up this year more than $4,000 to $16,250.
That’s a big jump for the oldest-running rodeo in Idaho, said Border Days chairperson Wade Peterson.
“We’re just trying to draw in more contestants,” Peterson said. The three-day event that begins Saturday and runs through Monday starts at 6 p.m. each day at the rodeo grounds on the north end of Grangeville.
Street sports and other activities will commence Sunday and run through the Fourth of July on Tuesday.
Although Border Days is a popular stop on the rodeo circuit for cowboys, the competition with other rodeos in the region makes it difficult to keep contestants around for the full three days.
This year, Peterson said, all the local events, including team ropers and barrel racers, are full. These events draw contestants from Idaho, Lewis and Clearwater counties, he said.
“We’re still looking at a total of around 220 (contestants) for all three days,” he said. “That’s lower than in the past. A lot of the rough stock numbers are down this year.”
Peterson said he hasn’t heard why events such as bull riding and steer wrestling are down, but having the rodeo on the Fourth of July weekend may have something to do with it.
Ticket prices at the gate are $15 for age 12 and older; $5 under age 12 and free for those 6 and under. Family night tickets are $40.
The stock contractor is Kelly Bowcutt of Gold Buckle Rodeo Co. and the announcer is Tucker Cool, both from Washington.
Peterson noted that there will be live music in the arena following the rodeo on Saturday and Sunday.
Other events include street sports and the Super Egg Toss Sunday through Tuesday; Art in the Park on Saturday and Sunday; Camas Prairie Cruisers car show Tuesday in the Les Schwab parking lot; and fireworks Tuesday at 10 p.m. at the Grangeville High School football field.
Hedberg may be contacted at khedberg@lmtribune.com.
