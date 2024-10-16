Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
NorthwestOctober 17, 2024

BPA unveils plans for upgrades

ransmission line, substation projects key for accommodating growing electricity demand and expansion of wind and solar power

Bill Lucia Washington State Standard

The Bonneville Power Administration on Tuesday identified roughly $3 billion of transmission line and substation projects it said would be key for accommodating growing electricity demand and the expansion of wind and solar power.

Bonneville, the largest supplier of electricity in the Pacific Northwest, is outlining the infrastructure plans as electricity demand is expected to rise substantially in the years ahead and as Washington is pressing to get more power from renewable sources.

The 13 proposed projects are in the early stages of development and must undergo preliminary engineering and environmental reviews before final decisions are made about whether to move ahead with construction, the agency said in a statement.

They would be in addition to other projects BPA put forward in July 2023.

In total, Bonneville says it has more than 20 proposed grid expansion projects in the works, with an estimated total cost of about $5 billion.

“The 13 transmission projects being announced today by BPA represent a big step forward on system capacity and reliability,” said David Crane, undersecretary for infrastructure at the U.S. Department of Energy, of which the BPA is a division.

Demand for electricity expected to grow by 30% in the next 10 years

Established in 1937, BPA sells wholesale power to utilities, municipalities, and other large-scale buyers. The electricity comes from 31 federal hydroelectric dams in the Northwest, the Columbia Generating Station nuclear power plant, and other smaller power plants.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Electricity demand in the Northwest is expected to grow by more than 30% in the next decade, according to a report released earlier this year by the Pacific Northwest Utilities Conference Committee. That’s triple a prediction from three years ago.

Large data centers, high-tech manufacturing, and electrification in buildings and transportation – with technology like heat pumps and electric vehicles — are among the factors driving demand.

BPA Administrator and CEO John Hairston said the projects that the agency is outlining would not be possible without additional borrowing authority that lawmakers from the Northwest pushed to include in the federal infrastructure package that President Biden signed into law in 2021.

That law increased the BPA’s borrowing authority with the U.S. Treasury by $10 billion to $17.7 billion. This is the main way the BPA finances capital projects.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, of Washington, who led efforts to get the expanded borrowing authority written into the infrastructure law, applauded BPA’s plans.

“These investments will not only create thousands of construction jobs,” she said in a statement, “they will help revitalize our Pacific Northwest grid so we can take advantage of countless manufacturing, electrification, and emission reduction opportunities.”

BPA will host a public meeting at 10 a.m. today to discuss the projects. More details on the meeting can be found on the BPA website, along with a list of the 13 newly announced projects.

Washington State Standard, like the Idaho Capital Sun, is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity.

Washington State Standard maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Bill Lucia for questions: info@washingtonstatestandard.com. Follow Washington State Standard on Facebook and X.

Advertisement
Related
NorthwestOct. 17
Voting begins in Washington’s 2024 general election
NorthwestOct. 17
Spokane chef wins $25K in national pizza competition
NorthwestOct. 17
Boise teacher claims she contracted Lyme diseasefrom mice in...
NorthwestOct. 17
For both factions, Prop 1 proving expensive
Related
Idaho creates execution preparation room
NorthwestOct. 16
Idaho creates execution preparation room
Idaho Power lines determined as likely cause of Valley Fire in Boise
NorthwestOct. 15
Idaho Power lines determined as likely cause of Valley Fire in Boise
Tester digging into his ‘ground game’
NorthwestOct. 15
Tester digging into his ‘ground game’
WA forests: champion fighters of climate change
NorthwestOct. 15
WA forests: champion fighters of climate change
Washington's climate law hangs in the balance in election
NorthwestOct. 14
Washington's climate law hangs in the balance in election
Idaho water negotiations continue after Oct. 1 deadline passes
NorthwestOct. 13
Idaho water negotiations continue after Oct. 1 deadline passes
Latter-day Saints church plans temple for Coeur d’Alene
NorthwestOct. 12
Latter-day Saints church plans temple for Coeur d’Alene
Sharp divide in Ore. over logging to prevent fires
NorthwestOct. 12
Sharp divide in Ore. over logging to prevent fires
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy