BPA unveils plans for upgrades

The Bonneville Power Administration on Tuesday identified roughly $3 billion of transmission line and substation projects it said would be key for accommodating growing electricity demand and the expansion of wind and solar power.

Bonneville, the largest supplier of electricity in the Pacific Northwest, is outlining the infrastructure plans as electricity demand is expected to rise substantially in the years ahead and as Washington is pressing to get more power from renewable sources.

The 13 proposed projects are in the early stages of development and must undergo preliminary engineering and environmental reviews before final decisions are made about whether to move ahead with construction, the agency said in a statement.

They would be in addition to other projects BPA put forward in July 2023.

In total, Bonneville says it has more than 20 proposed grid expansion projects in the works, with an estimated total cost of about $5 billion.

“The 13 transmission projects being announced today by BPA represent a big step forward on system capacity and reliability,” said David Crane, undersecretary for infrastructure at the U.S. Department of Energy, of which the BPA is a division.

Demand for electricity expected to grow by 30% in the next 10 years

Established in 1937, BPA sells wholesale power to utilities, municipalities, and other large-scale buyers. The electricity comes from 31 federal hydroelectric dams in the Northwest, the Columbia Generating Station nuclear power plant, and other smaller power plants.