Brashear case turned over to jury; deliberations over for the day and will resume Friday

James Brashear answers questions from his attorney, Chris Bugbee, during his trial on a first-degree murder charge Wednesday at the Nez Perce County Courthouse in Lewiston.

 August Frank/Tribune

Jury deliberations have concluded for today in the first-degree murder trial of James R. Brashear and will continue Friday.

The jury was given the case at 12:50 p.m. Thursday and finished for the day at 5 p.m. The jury notified 2nd District Judge Mark Monson they wanted to resume deliberations at 9 a.m. Friday.

