Brashear case turned over to jury; deliberations over for the day and will resume Friday

Jury deliberations have concluded for today in the first-degree murder trial of James R. Brashear and will continue Friday.
The jury was given the case at 12:50 p.m. Thursday and finished for the day at 5 p.m. The jury notified 2nd District Judge Mark Monson they wanted to resume deliberations at 9 a.m. Friday.
Brashear, 69, of Winchester, was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 40-year-old John A. Mast, of Williston, N.D., Feb. 5, 2021, in the Rosauers parking lot. Mast is Brashear’s ex-son-in-law and was in a custody dispute for his children, Brashear’s grandchildren. Mast was also accused, but never charged, with abusing the children.
In its case and closing arguments, the prosecution, led by Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman and Chief Deputy Prosecutor April Smith, argued that Brashear premeditated the murder when his drove to the Rosauers parking lot where the custody exchange was to take place, parked his vehicle, exited the car, walked toward Mast and shot him three times. He later told police in recorded interviews that he thought about shooting Mast, weighed the consequences and decided to kill him, knowing he would be charged with a crime.
Defense attorney Chris Bugbee argued during the trial and in his closing argument that Brashear was emotional throughout the day learning about the unsupervised weekend visit his grandchildren would have with their father, Mast. Those emotions were based on fear of the safety of his grandchildren, despair that the Brashear family was unable to stop the visit and a desire to protect his grandchildren. His actions to shoot Mast were based on those emotions, not a premeditated thought. Brashear testified during the trial and said that he didn’t remember the shooting and had a rollercoaster of emotions during the day, but he didn’t deny that he killed Mast.
The trial was expected to last seven days, but only took three days before the matter was given to the jury.