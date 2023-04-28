The family of James R. Brashear filed a motion to dismiss and submitted documents in response to a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of John A. Mast, a homicide victim.

The lawsuit was filed in February by Robert J. Mast, the slain man’s father, along with Steven R. Mast, Michael W. Mast and Betty R. Troyer, who are John Mast’s siblings. The defendants in the lawsuit are James R. Brashear, who is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of John Mast, and Rebecca Brashear-Mast, the ex-wife of John Mast, according to the lawsuit complaint. The lawsuit seeks damages for funeral costs, expenses for selling John Mast’s real estate property, damages from John Mast’s death by a firearm and attorney fees.

Tags

Recommended for you