James R. Brashear took the stand in his first-degree murder trial Wednesday as the defense began to present its case and the prosecution rested on the second day.

Brashear, 69, of Winchester, is charged in the shooting death of 40-year-old John A. Mast, of Williston, N.D., on Feb. 5, 2021, in the Rosauers parking lot in Lewiston. Mast is Brashear’s ex-son-in-law and was in a custody dispute for his children, Brashear’s grandchildren. Mast was also accused of, but never charged, with, abusing the children.