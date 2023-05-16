The Nezperce School Board has picked Brian Lee as the new superintendent for the district.

Lee is the principal of Orofino Junior/High School and has been in that position for the past five years. He also has experience as a school administrator, assistant principal, dean of students and secondary summer school principal. His work history includes the Nampa School District and the Vallivue School District in the Nampa and Caldewell area, according to a Facebook post from the Nezperce School District.

Tags

Recommended for you