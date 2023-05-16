The Nezperce School Board has picked Brian Lee as the new superintendent for the district.
Lee is the principal of Orofino Junior/High School and has been in that position for the past five years. He also has experience as a school administrator, assistant principal, dean of students and secondary summer school principal. His work history includes the Nampa School District and the Vallivue School District in the Nampa and Caldewell area, according to a Facebook post from the Nezperce School District.
Lee has a master’s of arts degree in teaching and a master’s of education degree in educational leadership. He also serves in various roles on the Clearwater County Economic Development Committee, Idaho Digital Learning Academy School Board, Idaho Association for School Administrators, and the First Responder Safety Leadership as well as working with organizations that help provide resources for educators, according to the Facebook post.
The post says Lee attributes his growth to watching “outstanding” educators, communities and students and using a team and service leadership approach.
“He is excited to join the great team of educators in Nezperce while continuing to help students meet their fullest potential,” the Facebook post said.
Lee’s wife, Chelsi, teaches English and language arts and he has two children, who are 8 and 12.
“Great things are happening at our school as we transition into the future,” the Facebook post said. “Let’s welcome him to the most amazing little district in Idaho.”
The superintendent position was opened up after the current superintendent, Shawn Tiegs, was selected to become the superintendent of the Moscow School District after the retirement of Greg Bailey. Lee also applied for the superintendent position in Moscow and was a finalist along with Tiegs.
