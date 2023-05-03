Nampa man who said death was a suicide is sentenced for murder. Here’s his prison term
Dakota Honeycutt, 20, of Nampa, has been sentenced to at least 15 years in prison for killing a 48-year-old Idaho man in late 2021.
Honeycutt’s 35-year sentence, handed down by 4th District Judge Nancy Baskin, included 15 years fixed, meaning he won’t be eligible for parole until 2038, according to a news release from the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office. The state had recommended a sentence of 45 years total with 18 years fixed.
Kevin Hunt, of Nampa, was found dead by a gunshot wound on the morning of Dec. 26, 2021, at a park in Star, according to the release. Ada County sheriff’s detectives interviewed Honeycutt after finding him driving the victim’s vehicle, and he initially told detectives that he watched Hunt commit suicide, according to previous Statesman reporting.
An investigation, however, determined that was not true. Honeycutt pulled the trigger of the gun that killed Hunt and then threw it into the Boise River, where it was found by a law enforcement dive team, officials said.
2 inmates suspected of trying to kill jail guard
WENATCHEE — Two Chelan County inmates charged in separate homicides are accused of attempting to kill a corrections deputy on Monday.
Police say inmates Benito Eduardo Licea and Javier “Puppet” Valdez attacked a guard and stabbed him with “improvised” weapons made from materials found inside the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.
The deputy, who wasn’t identified by authorities, suffered puncture wounds and lacerations to his head, neck, arm and hand, the Wenatchee Police Department said Tuesday in a news release. He was treated and released from Central Washington Hospital.
Licea and Valdez were arrested Monday on suspicion of attempted aggravated first-degree murder, prison riot and weapons possession by a prisoner.
Fast moving fire damages two houses, trailer and truck in East Wenatchee
EAST WENATCHEE — A fire Sunday night damaged two East Wenatchee homes, a camper and displaced six people. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The fire was reported around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night on the 1300 block of Clements Circle, said Kay McKellar, Wenatchee Valley Fire Department spokesperson.
As of Monday afternoon, investigators believed the fire originated from the camper located on the property. Firefighters got a “good attack” on the buildings and were able to get the fire extinguished quickly, McKellar said.
The two homes, located on the 1300 block of Clements Circle, sustained fire and smoke damage to the exterior but were not total losses, McKellar said. The American Red Cross was contacted and helped six people who were displaced in the fire.
A family — two adults and two children — were in the camper when they noticed smoke outside, McKellar said. Opening the camper door, smoke began streaming in. The family broke a window to escape the camper.
The family were treated for minor cuts by Lifeline Ambulance. A cat was able to get out, but a dog has not been located, according to McKellar.
Cashmere crash sends local to hospital
CASHMERE, Wash. — A Cashmere man was traveling Sunday evening southbound on North Division Street, near Cashmere through a red light, when his vehicle was struck by another vehicle and he was ejected from his vehicle, police said.
Brian D. Chenette, a 52-year-old man, was transported to Central Washington Hospital after the crash, according to a Washington State Patrol news release. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
Chenette was in stable condition Monday, according to the hospital.
No one has been arrested and the cause of the incident is still under investigation.
The four occupants of the second vehicle were all wearing their seatbelts, and none were injured, according to the news release.
Chenette’s vehicle, a 1976 Jeep, and the second vehicle, a 2022 Tesla vehicle, were both totaled.
4 injured, including 2 children, when vehicle collides with school bus south of Lynden
A school bus was involved in a collision with another vehicle at 7:19 a.m. Tuesday at 547 West Pole Road south of Lynden, Wash.
Two students and the bus driver sustained minor injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was taken away with serious injuries, according to a Facebook post from the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.
The vehicle sustained serious damage and the bus received moderate damage.
The bus in the collision was Meridian School District bus route three. Students and the bus driver were looked over by medical services and released, students were picked up by another bus and taken to school, according to a message from the Meridian School District.
There was no information released as to the cause of the accident.
The road is going to be closed for the next couple hours, according to the post.
The incident is currently an active investigation, Deb Slater, spokesperson for the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, told The Bellingham Herald.