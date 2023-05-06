Montana to ban foreign adversaries from buying property
HELENA, Mont. — Montana has become the latest state to regulate the ownership of assets by foreign adversaries.
Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a bill Thursday to prohibit the sale or lease of agricultural land, critical infrastructure and homes near military assets in Montana to the government, businesses and individuals from China, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia or Venezuela — all countries the U.S. government designates foreign adversaries.
The governor has said he will also sign a bill to make Montana the first state to try to block the social media app TikTok from being available in Montana. TikTok, owned by the Chinese tech company ByteDance, has been under intense scrutiny over worries it could hand over user data to the Chinese government .
Leaders at the FBI and the CIA along with numerous lawmakers, both Democrats and Republicans, have raised such concerns but have not presented any evidence that it has happened. TikTok has said it will challenge the Montana ban in court.
“Montana will not stand idly by as foreign adversaries buy up our farmland, harvest private data, and spy on Americans,” Gianforte said in a statement Thursday.
The property ownership ban goes into effect Oct. 1.
Suciasaurus rex named Washington state’s official dinosaur
OLYMPIA — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a bill designating the Suciasaurus rex as the official dinosaur of the state.
Inslee signed into law House Bill 1020 on Thursday, local television station KING5 reported.
The new law honors a therapod fossil discovered in 2012 at Sucia Island State Park in Washington’s San Juan Islands.
The fossil belonged to a therapod, a two-legged meat eater like the Velociraptor and the Tyrannosaurus rex, according to the Burke Museum. The fossil was a thigh bone slightly smaller than a T. rex’s. Because the fossil is incomplete, paleontologists weren’t able to identify its exact family or species.
Rep. Melanie Morgan, D-Parkland, sponsored the bill starting in 2019 at the suggestion of a group of fourth graders in her district.
The class at Elmhurst Elementary in the Franklin Pierce School District researched the dinosaur and how a bill becomes law and then brought the idea to Morgan’s office.
“Designating the Suciasaurus rex the state dinosaur has always been about civic engagement for our youth and their government,” Morgan said in a statement after the bill passed the House. “Passing their Dino-mite bill shows that we value their opinions and their contributions to our communities.”
Inslee on Thursday also recognized eighth-grader Athena Tauscher as “Washingtonian of the Day” for her work on the bill.
