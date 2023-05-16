Tacoma police investigating homicide after man shot in city’s South End dies at hospital
A 36-year-old man was fatally wounded Sunday night in a shooting in Tacoma’s South End neighborhood, police said. His death is being investigated as a homicide.
The shooting was reported at 9:18 p.m. in the 1500 block of South 56th Street, according to the Tacoma Police Department. Officers were dispatched for reports of shots fired and a man down on a sidewalk.
Police said officers found the victim and started life-saving measures until medics with Tacoma Fire Department took the man to a hospital, where he later died of his injuries.
It’s unclear what led to the shooting or how many people were involved.
Three people from Boise killed in head-on vehicle collision near Mountain Home
A two-vehicle collision in Elmore County left three people dead Sunday morning.
A 34-year-old Boise man was driving a Toyota truck north on Idaho Highway 167 with a 33-year-old Boise woman and a juvenile riding as passengers, according to an Idaho State Police news release.
At 9:57 a.m., the Toyota crossed the center line just south of Simco Road and struck a southbound semi-truck driven by a 57-year-old man from Mountain Home, police said.
All three people in the Toyota died at the scene.
Traffic blocked in both directions on SR-512 in Puyallup due to fuel spill from wreck
Motorists traveling through Puyallup area likely ran into heavy traffic delays Monday morning due to a collision on Washington State Route 512 and an incident in a creek near the Puyallup River.
The wreck on State Route 512 shut down traffic in both directions at 31st Avenue Southwest, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. State troopers said a propane truck rear-ended a dump truck, and one appeared to have spilled fuel. Trooper Robert Reyer said both directions were blocked to do clean up.
Westbound traffic was being diverted to South Meridian, Reyer said, and eastbound traffic was diverted to 9th Street Southwest. He said it would likely be several hours until the incident was cleared.
WSDOT’s travel map showed miles of eastbound stop-and-go traffic from Portland Avenue to the collision scene. Westbound traffic was also heavily congested. The wreck was reported at 8:35 a.m.
Reyer said the propane truck driver, who appeared to have caused the incident, suffered minor injuries. He said the Department of Ecology was notified to respond to the spill.
A traffic alert was also issued by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department at 9 a.m. northwest of Puyallup near Washington State Route 167 for a car that went into Clark’s Creek.
Deputies said the vehicle’s occupants got out on their own, but 66th Avenue East was temporarily closed between River Road/state Route 167 and 52nd Street East. A dive team was removing the car from the creek.
2 men found dead with gunshot wounds inside Lakewood apartment
Two men were found dead with gunshot wounds early Monday morning inside a Lakewood apartment, according to police. Investigators suspect the shooting was a double homicide.
Lakewood Police Department officers were called to reports of shots fired at 1:45 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 3600 block of 112th Street East. Sgt. Charles Porche said officers didn’t immediately locate a crime scene, then gathered enough information to enter an apartment where the men were found.
Police said one victim was in his 50s, and the second was about 70 years old. They have not been publicly identified. It’s unclear how the two might have known each other. Porche said the older man lived in the unit.
No arrests have been made. It’s not yet known how many people were involved in the shooting or what led up to it.
12 people, dog evacuated after landslide blocks road near Mount St. Helens
MOUNT ST. HELENS, Wash. — A dozen people and a dog were evacuated from an observatory near Mount St. Helens by helicopter after a landslide blocked a nearby highway.
The Washington State Department of Transportation said Monday that State Route 504 near Mount St. Helens was closed in both directions after a landslide Sunday night.
The King County Sheriff’s Air Support Unit said on Twitter around 11 a.m. Monday that the unit had just finished evacuations from the Johnston Ridge Observatory near the volcano.
State transportation officials said Monday afternoon that the road remained closed in both directions at the seasonal gate near milepost 45 and that drivers should plan for an extended closure.
There may be significant structural damage to the roadway, officials said.