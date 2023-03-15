The top executive of the company that Lewiston’s elected officials chose to manage Bryden Canyon Golf Course expects it won’t need a subsidy after the first three summers of its contract.
The Lewiston City Council approved an agreement with Lewiston Golf, part of CourseCo, that goes from April 1 through Sept. 30, 2026, and then automatically renews for as many as seven years, at a meeting this week.
CourseCo has been running the course since Oct. 1 when the city’s agreement with Jeff Briney’s company, Golf Fun, ended. Golf Fun paid the city of Lewiston $115,000 annually, said Lewiston Parks and Recreation Director Tim Barker.
The city bought property Briney had at the course such as some outbuildings, mowers, golf carts and inventory in the pro shop for $241,000, Barker said.
Lewiston Golf will receive $98,000 per year from the city of Lewiston to operate the course, and any revenue Lewiston Golf has after its expenses will go to the city of Lewiston, Barker said.
CourseCo was one of a handful of companies that submitted proposals to run the course and negotiations began after it was selected by a citizens committee, Barker said.
Making the course financially sustainable is expected to be a multi-year task, said CourseCo President and CEO Michael Sharp, who attended the Monday city council meeting.
“To do that in year one, based on the data we have, and based on the condition that it’s in, it’s going to be very challenging and difficult,” Sharp said.
Part of why it’s not clear how well the course will perform is because in the final years Golf Fun had the course, the month-to-month agreement didn’t require Briney to provide the city financial information, Barker said.
“If (Briney) wasn’t making a profit, he wouldn’t have been there 22 years,” Barker said. “We know there is revenue to be made.”
The first months that CourseCo had Bryden Canyon aren’t good ones to forecast revenues because they are normally slow for golf, Barker said.
Based in Petaluma, Calif., CourseCo will draw on 33 years of experience it has at 43 properties, including Palouse Ridge Golf Club at Washington State University, Sharp said.
During that time, no municipality with a contract has ever canceled or failed to renew, Sharp said.
“We believe in (Bryden Canyon),” Sharp said. “We’ve done this exact work in other cities and we’re betting on ourselves.”