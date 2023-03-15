The top executive of the company that Lewiston’s elected officials chose to manage Bryden Canyon Golf Course expects it won’t need a subsidy after the first three summers of its contract.

The Lewiston City Council approved an agreement with Lewiston Golf, part of CourseCo, that goes from April 1 through Sept. 30, 2026, and then automatically renews for as many as seven years, at a meeting this week.

