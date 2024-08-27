BSU ‘goth’ athlete was actually toning things down

Nora Hayd’s eyeliner traced a dramatic path from her tear ducts to her eyebrow piercings. Her bangs were dyed hot pink, and a septum ring dangled from her nose.

In other words, she was ready for her college beach volleyball team’s photo shoot.

“That makeup is not my full makeup — I definitely pulled back,” Ms. Hayd, 19, said in an interview on Tuesday in which she discussed her widely shared headshot.

Ms. Hayd, a sophomore at Boise State University and a member of the school’s Division I women’s beach volleyball team, has earned fans far beyond Idaho thanks to her distinctive look, which began circulating on social media last week.

In screenshots of her team’s roster, Ms. Hayd easily stands out among the blondes and brunettes with far subtler hair and makeup. She was quickly nicknamed the “goth beach volleyball player,” or “gothlete” for short.

The look was not particularly extreme for Ms. Hayd, who grew up just outside Seattle, in an area with no shortage of alternative fashion. Its reception has been both overwhelming and mildly amusing, she said as she reflected on the situation during a break between her painting and ceramics classes. (She is a visual arts major.)

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

How did you settle on a look for your roster photo?

I knew I wanted my hair fresh, and really as bright as I could make it. I just wanted to look as much like myself as I could, and also not distract from the fact that I do play beach volleyball. I wanted a nice mix of both of my lives, I guess.

Do you do your makeup yourself?

I do. I’m self-taught. I started in my senior year of high school. It kind of became a ritual every morning, it would be a meditative thing.

On a scale of 1 to 10, how intense is this makeup look for you?

Like, a solid 4.

A lot of people online have described your style as “goth.” Is that a word you’d use?

I don’t want to confine myself to one label, because I like the freedom to change my aesthetic, and I don’t want to confine myself to one box. But I’m not mad about it.

How did you develop your personal style?